French Open Prize Money 2025: What Players Earn by Round

Here's how much prize money is on the line at the 2025 French Open, including what the winners receive and what players can earn by round.

In 2024, French Open men's champion Carlos Alcaraz and women's champion Iga Swiatek each earned €2.4 million for their victories.
The calendar is inching towards the end of May, which means it's time for tennis to feature its second Grand Slam tournament of the season, the French Open. While some things may be different at Roland Garros, such as the tournament's broadcasting on TNT, other things remain unchanged, such as the undeniable charm of the event. In addition to adding a major to their trophy case, players stand to win prize money at Roland Garros. A lot of it.

In 2025, the total amount of prize money for the tournament is €56.352 million (approximately $63.2 million), an all-time high and roughly €3 million more than in 2024. Here's how much the winners at Roland Garros receive, as well as how much players can earn by round.

French Open Men's and Women's Singles Prize Money

Note that conversion of Euros to U.S. dollars is an approximate amount and may change based on exchange rates.

Result

Prize Money (Euros)

Prize Money (U.S. Dollars)

Winner

€2,550,000

$2.8 million

Finalist

€1,275,000

$1.4 million

Semi-finalist

€690,000

$774,773

Quarter-finalist

€440,000

$494,058

Fourth Round

€265,000

$297,558

Third Round

€168,000

$188,640

Second Round

€117,000

$131,375

First Round

€78,000

$87,583

French Open Men's and Women's Doubles Prize Money

Result

Prize Money (per pair, Euros)

Prize Money (per pair, U.S. Dollars)

Winner

€590,000

$662,487

Finalist

€295,000

$331,244

Semi-finalist

€148,000

$166,183

Quarter-finalist

€80,000

$89,828

Third Round

€43,500

$48,844

Second Round

€27,500

$30,878

First Round

€17,500

$19,650

The French Open first began offering equal prize money for both male and female players in 2007. Players who reach the final round of the qualifying round and lose also earn prize money.

In addition to prize money, players earn rankings points (ATP and WTA) by round all the way up to the final in an escalating style similar to the prize money. A 2,000-point boost awaits the men's and women's singles and doubles winners. Each champion in both singles and doubles also receives a prestigious trophy for the victory.

The qualifying round of the French Open began on May 20 and concludes on May 23. Match play in the main draw begins on May 25.

