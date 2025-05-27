SI

Gael Monfils Has Iconic Reaction to Winning Five-Set Thriller at French Open

The 38-year-old Frenchman defied the odds during his first-round match.

Madison Williams

Gael Monfils reacts to winning a five-set match at the French Open.
Gael Monfils reacts to winning a five-set match at the French Open. / Roland Garros/Screengrab

Gael Monfils defied the odds and put on a show in his home country at the French Open late on Tuesday night.

Monfils, the oldest male player on tour at age 38, survived and pummeled through his first-round match against Bolivia’s Hugo Dellien to win 4–6, 3–6, 6–1, 7–6, 6–1. It was a five-set thriller, one that looked difficult for Monfils to bounce back from after dropping the first two sets.

But, it definitely helped having the fans at Court Philippe-Chatrier on his side under the lights as the match went on until around midnight. After the match, Monfils, in his iconic fashion, let out a loud roar to celebrate.

Just listen to that crowd erupt for the Frenchman as he won the final point of the match.

This was Monfils's 12th five-set win at Roland Garros in his career, which is a record for men's tennis players in the Open Era.

Monfils will have another tough matchup ahead of him as he will face World No. 5 Jack Draper in the second round on Thursday.

