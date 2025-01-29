SI

Grand Slam Champion Pam Shriver Gives Positive Update About Trophies Stolen During L.A. Fires

Unfortunately, 11 of her 22 major trophies were stolen from her car.

Madison Williams

Former tennis star Pam Shriver attends Wimbledon in 2024.
Former tennis star Pam Shriver attends Wimbledon in 2024. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Pam Shriver won 22 doubles major titles during her legendary tennis career. Unfortunately, 11 of those trophies were stolen out of her car a couple weeks ago after she evacuated from the Los Angeles wildfires.

She had the trophies in her car—which included five U.S. Open trophies, five Roland Garros plates and one Australian Open trophy—and the car was stolen out of a hotel parking lot.

Shriver updated fans on Tuesday stating that the Los Angeles Police Department found her belongings from the car, including the Grand Slam trophies, but her car is still missing.

"Good news on my trophies (& family photos)—the LAPD detective in charge of the investigation has them at the police station being finger printed. It’s too long a story for a post. We still hope to find black Dodge Durango Hellcat in one piece," Shriver tweeted.

This is a big win for Shriver.

The L.A. wildfires have lasted over three weeks thus far, causing damage to around 60,000 acres of land and forcing over 200,000 people to evacuate from their homes.

