John McEnroe Offers Hilarious Theory for Why Andy Murray Is Coaching Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic shocked the tennis world when he hired former rival and longtime friend Andy Murray to be his coach for the Australian Open just months after Murray retired from the sport.
There have been theories thrown out there as to why Djokovic made his coaching decision, but seven-time major champion John McEnroe offered a pretty hilarious theory this weekend.
"My theory is, tell me if I'm wrong, that Murray's going to coach Djokovic for the next couple months, and then he's going to find out everything he needs to know about how to beat Djokovic and then he's coming back," McEnroe said, sparking laughter from the Eurosport broadcast team.
Djokovic was arguably the biggest obstacle for Murray in his career. He lost five Australian Open finals to him, for example. Murray even joked last week that he joined in as Djokovic's coach so he could sabotage him from winning another Australian Open title, where he's won 10. Djokovic holds a 25–11 winning record over Murray in their careers.
It's unlikely Murray will unretire from tennis, though, as he seemed pretty set on his decision, which came at the end of his 2024 Paris Olympics run. It would be pretty awesome if if were to happen, though.