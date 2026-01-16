Madison Keys Looks to Defend Her Australian Open Title

Madison Keys accomplished what had eluded her for most of her career at last year’s Australian Open when she took down world No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka to capture her first major title at 29.

Keys hadn’t played in a major final since facing Sloane Stephens in the 2017 U.S. Open, which she lost in two sets. Despite not playing on a final Saturday in nearly eight years, Keys stepped up and delivered a legendary performance to finally lift that coveted major trophy.

It’s worth noting that Keys beat the No. 2 seed, Iga Świątek, in the semifinals before defeating Sabalenka in the final. Keys became the first women’s player to beat the top two seeds at the Australian Open since Serena Williams did so in 2005. That’s pretty good company to join.

As Keys returns to Melbourne for the 2026 Australian Open, let’s take a look back at her 2025 season following last year’s title.

Her first tournament after winning the Australian Open wasn’t until March at Indian Wells, often considered the sport’s fifth major because of its popularity and the top players who compete there. She reached the semifinals, where she once again faced Sabalenka, this time falling short, losing 6–0, 6–1. It was a disappointing follow-up to her career highlight of winning the Australian Open just two months prior.

Keys had quick exits in the next two tournaments she competed in. In May, during the clay-court season, Keys faced Świątek again but lost in three sets in the quarterfinals at the Madrid Open.

Keys was under heightened scrutiny at the French Open, with many watching to see if she could follow up her major win with another title. However, she lost to the eventual champion, Coco Gauff, in the quarterfinals. It was her best finish in Paris since 2019.

Grass season didn’t go as planned for Keys as she saw some early exits, including at Wimbledon. Keys was ranked No. 6 at the All England Club, but was taken down by Laura Siegemund in two sets in the third round. It was not the outcome Keys had hoped for, especially after she was forced to retire from the 2024 Wimbledon tournament due to injury. In ’23, Keys reached the quarterfinals in London.

The end of the 2025 season was challenging for Keys. She was bounced from the U.S. Open in the first round by an unranked player, Renata Zarazúa. It was a tight match, with the first two sets ending in tiebreakers, while the last set went to Zarazúa, 7–5.

Keys retired from the WTA Finals in November after coming down with an illness. She had lost group-stage matches to fellow American Amanda Anisimova and to Świątek.

While it wasn’t an ideal end to the year, Keys enters the 2026 season on familiar territory.

All eyes will be on her as Keys walks back onto the court at Rod Laver Arena. Can she become a repeat champion in Melbourne?

More Tennis on Sports Illustrated