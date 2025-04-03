Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Prize Money & Payout Distribution
The 2025 ATP Monte-Carlo Masters start on April 6, with the final coming one week later on April 13. It is the first of three ATP Masters-1000 events to be held on a clay court.
Taking place at the Monte Carlo Country Club in France, it is estimated that nearly 140,000 will attend the event over the course of the week.
With roots tracing back to 1893, the Monte Carlo Country Club is one of the premier country clubs in the world. In order to become a member, you must have two members co-opt you and pay a €7,000 admission fee, plus an additional €1,400 for a year-round pass.
Who Is Playing in the Monte-Carlo Masters?
The top men's singles seeds for the Monte-Carlo Masters are highlighted by Alexander Zverev (1), who is the second-ranked player in the world, Novak Djokovic (4), who is looking to pick up his 100th tour-level championship, Casper Rudd (5), who made the finals a year ago and Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), a three-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion.
Player (Singles)
Monte-Carlo Masters Seed
Alexander Zverev
1
Carlos Alcaraz
2
Taylor Fritz
3
Novak Djokovic
4
Casper Rudd
5
Jack Draper
6
Stefanos Tsitsipas
7
Andrey Rublev
8
Players (Doubles)
Monte-Carlo Masters Seed
Arevalo/Pavic
1
Heliovaara/Patten
2
Bolelli/Vavassori
3
Puetz/Krawietz
4
Granollers/Zeballos
5
Maktic/Venus
6
Glasspool/Cash
7
Molteni/Gonzalez
8
2025 Monte-Carlo Masters Prize Money Breakdown
The total prize money has increased 3% from the 2024 event, with a full breakdown for singles and doubles shown below.
Singles Prize Money:
Standings
Prize Money (€)
Prize Money (USD)
Winner
€946,610
$1,021,255
Runner Up
€516,925
$557,687
Semifinal
€282,650
$304,938
Quarterfinal
€154,170
$166,327
Round 3
€82,465
$88,968
Round 2
€44,220
$47,707
Round 1
€24,500
$26,432
Doubles Prize Money:
Standings
Prize Money (€)
Prize Money (USD)
Winner
€290,410
$313,310
Runner Up
€157,760
$170,200
Semifinal
€86,660
$93,494
Quarterfinal
€47,810
$51,580
Round 2
€26,275
$28,347
Round 1
€14,350
$15,482
Past Monte-Carlo Masters Singles Winners
Historically, this even has been dominated by Rafael Nadal, who won the tournament eight-straight times from 2005 to 2012, then three more times from 2016 to 2018.
Recently, Tsitsipas has found plenty of success at the Monte-Carlo Masters, winning the event three out of the last four years.
Here's a look at every winner since 2000.
Player
Year
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2024
Andrey Rublev
2023
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2022
Stefanos Tsitsipas
2021
No Tournament (COVID-19)
2020
Fabio Fognini
2019
Rafael Nadal
2018
Rafael Nadal
2017
Rafael Nadal
2016
Novak Djokovic
2015
Stanislas Wawrinka
2014
Novak Djokovic
2013
Rafael Nadal
2012
Rafael Nadal
2011
Rafael Nadal
2010
Rafael Nadal
2009
Rafael Nadal
2008
Rafael Nadal
2007
Rafael Nadal
2006
Rafael Nadal
2005
Guillermo Coria
2004
Juan Carlos Ferrero
2003
Juan Carlos Ferrero
2002
Gustavo Kuerten
2001
Cédric Pioline
2000