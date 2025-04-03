SI

Monte-Carlo Masters 2025: Prize Money & Payout Distribution

Alexander Zverev hits a backhand against Arthur Fils on day nine of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.
The 2025 ATP Monte-Carlo Masters start on April 6, with the final coming one week later on April 13. It is the first of three ATP Masters-1000 events to be held on a clay court.

Taking place at the Monte Carlo Country Club in France, it is estimated that nearly 140,000 will attend the event over the course of the week.

With roots tracing back to 1893, the Monte Carlo Country Club is one of the premier country clubs in the world. In order to become a member, you must have two members co-opt you and pay a €7,000 admission fee, plus an additional €1,400 for a year-round pass.

Who Is Playing in the Monte-Carlo Masters?

The top men's singles seeds for the Monte-Carlo Masters are highlighted by Alexander Zverev (1), who is the second-ranked player in the world, Novak Djokovic (4), who is looking to pick up his 100th tour-level championship, Casper Rudd (5), who made the finals a year ago and Stefanos Tsitsipas (7), a three-time Monte-Carlo Masters champion.

Player (Singles)

Monte-Carlo Masters Seed

Alexander Zverev

1

Carlos Alcaraz

2

Taylor Fritz

3

Novak Djokovic

4

Casper Rudd

5

Jack Draper

6

Stefanos Tsitsipas

7

Andrey Rublev

8

Players (Doubles)

Monte-Carlo Masters Seed

Arevalo/Pavic

1

Heliovaara/Patten

2

Bolelli/Vavassori

3

Puetz/Krawietz

4

Granollers/Zeballos

5

Maktic/Venus

6

Glasspool/Cash

7

Molteni/Gonzalez

8

2025 Monte-Carlo Masters Prize Money Breakdown

The total prize money has increased 3% from the 2024 event, with a full breakdown for singles and doubles shown below.

Singles Prize Money:

Standings

Prize Money (€)

Prize Money (USD)

Winner

€946,610

$1,021,255

Runner Up

€516,925

$557,687

Semifinal

€282,650

$304,938

Quarterfinal

€154,170

$166,327

Round 3

€82,465

$88,968

Round 2

€44,220

$47,707

Round 1

€24,500

$26,432

Doubles Prize Money:

Standings

Prize Money (€)

Prize Money (USD)

Winner

€290,410

$313,310

Runner Up

€157,760

$170,200

Semifinal

€86,660

$93,494

Quarterfinal

€47,810

$51,580

Round 2

€26,275

$28,347

Round 1

€14,350

$15,482

Past Monte-Carlo Masters Singles Winners

Historically, this even has been dominated by Rafael Nadal, who won the tournament eight-straight times from 2005 to 2012, then three more times from 2016 to 2018.

Recently, Tsitsipas has found plenty of success at the Monte-Carlo Masters, winning the event three out of the last four years.

Here's a look at every winner since 2000.

Player

Year

Stefanos Tsitsipas

2024

Andrey Rublev

2023

Stefanos Tsitsipas

2022

Stefanos Tsitsipas

2021

No Tournament (COVID-19)

2020

Fabio Fognini

2019

Rafael Nadal

2018

Rafael Nadal

2017

Rafael Nadal

2016

Novak Djokovic

2015

Stanislas Wawrinka

2014

Novak Djokovic

2013

Rafael Nadal

2012

Rafael Nadal

2011

Rafael Nadal

2010

Rafael Nadal

2009

Rafael Nadal

2008

Rafael Nadal

2007

Rafael Nadal

2006

Rafael Nadal

2005

Guillermo Coria

2004

Juan Carlos Ferrero

2003

Juan Carlos Ferrero

2002

Gustavo Kuerten

2001

Cédric Pioline

2000

