Naomi Osaka, Jannik Sinner to Headline Las Vegas Exhibition Tennis Matches
The next big tennis exhibition—titled The MGM Rewards Slam—was announced on Thursday and includes six of the sport's biggest stars.
Four-time major champion Naomi Osaka and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka headline the women's competition, while World No. 1 Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Americans Taylor Fritz and Tommy Paul will compete as well.
The exhibition will take place on March 1 and 2 in Las Vegas at the Michelob Ultra Arena. Tickets will go on sale beginning Monday, Jan. 27.
Sabalenka could win her fourth major title at the Australian Open this weekend as she faces Madison Keys in the final. Sinner and Zverev are also still alive in the tournament. Sinner won two majors, including the Australian Open, last year.
Fritz and Paul are currently ranked at career highs of No. 4 and No. 11, respectively. They're still fighting to end the streak of American men not winning a major tournament—the last to do it was Andy Roddick in 2003. Fritz came close at the U.S. Open last year, losing to Sinner in the final.