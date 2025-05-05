Naomi Osaka Surprised Herself With First Tournament Win Since Becoming a Mom
Naomi Osaka is back in the winner’s circle.
On Sunday, Osaka bested Slovenia's Kaja Juvan 6-1, 7-5 in the final of the L'Open 35 de Saint-Malo. The WTA 125 tournament win was Osaka’s first since she returned to the circuit after taking time off for the birth of her first child in 2023.
It was also her first-ever win on clay.
While Osaka has not regained the form that got her to No. 1 in the world, the win this weekend was a step towards reclaiming her place ranked amongst the best in tennis. A WTA 125 tournament is far from the challenge of a grand slam—Juvan, her opponent in the final, was ranked 515th in the world entering the tournament—but Osaka getting matches back under her belt still goes a long way in her comeback effort. Winning a tournament is never easy.
After her victory, Osaka posted to social media, explaining that it was not how she expected to get her first win back from break, as it came on clay.
“Kinda ironic to win my first trophy back on the surface that I thought was my worst,” she wrote. “That’s one of my favorite things about life though, there’s always room to grow and evolve. Thanks to everyone accompanying me on this journey, I know it’s turbulent but it’s also really fun and I’m grateful.”
Osaka might still be fighting her way up the rankings, but the sport knows just how good she can be when she’s at her best. Tennis fans are eager to see if she can keep the momentum going in two weeks when the French Open is set to begin.