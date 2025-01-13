Nick Kyrgios Gives Heartbreaking Post-Match Interview About His Future
Nick Kyrgios's highly anticipated return to the Australian Open was cut short when he was eliminated by Jacob Fearnley in the first round on Monday.
The Australian native dropped some shocking, and heartbreaking, news in his post-match interview, expressing that the loss was likely the last Australian Open singles match in his career.
“Realistically, I can’t see myself playing singles again here,” Kyrgios said. He appreciated his home crowd cheering for him. "It was special, taking that that in. It was pretty good, it was good, yeah. ... I kind of was taking everything in tonight. In those moments, it was nuts.
"No regrets. My journey's not over, but I've had an amazing journey and my career has been amazing. ... I think it'd be selfish for me to say 'I want more, I want more.' I've had a lot of success, more than most athletes would have, so I don't have any regrets."
Kyrgios had only played two singles matches since Oct. 2022 before he returned to the court this week. It was expected the 29-year-old would retire soon since he took so much time off from the sport, but his return made fans wonder if he would give tennis another shot for a while. However, his Monday interview points to him likely retiring after the 2025 season, at least from singles.
Kyrgios did note that he plans to play in the three remaining Grand Slam tournaments this season, and he is especially excited for Wimbledon, where he played in the final in 2022.