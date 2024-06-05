SI:AM | Novak Djokovic’s Injury Throws His Summer Into Uncertainty
Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m very much ready for the NBA Finals to finally begin.
In today’s SI:AM:
🎾 Djokovic’s future in doubt
🎰 Baseball’s greatest sin
🏀 Laurence Fishburne Q&A
Olympic gold seems even more elusive now
The greatest men’s tennis player in history just hit a serious roadblock in his pursuit of adding to his record number of Grand Slam titles.
Novak Djokovic was forced to withdraw from the French Open with a knee injury Tuesday, one day after he outlasted Francisco Cerundolo in a five-set thriller in the fourth round that took nearly five hours to complete.
An MRI found that Djokovic has a torn medial meniscus in his right knee. According to multiple reports, Djokovic will undergo surgery to repair the injury in Paris on Wednesday.
The surgery places Djokovic’s status for Wimbledon in serious doubt. The tournament is set to begin on July 1, giving Djokovic less than a month to recover from the procedure. It’ll also be a fairly tight turnaround before this summer’s Olympics in Paris, which begin on July 27.
“The likelihood is that Djokovic will skip the grass-court swing to focus on playing at the Paris Olympics,” ESPN’s Tom Hamilton reported.
It makes sense that Djokovic would want to prioritize the Olympics over Wimbledon. He’s already won seven times at the All England Club and Olympic gold is the only major honor that he has yet to win in his storied career. He won bronze at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing but has failed to even medal at the last three Olympics. At 37, this is almost assuredly Djokovic’s last chance to win gold.
Skipping the grass court season could also be beneficial for Djokovic because he wouldn’t have to reacclimate himself to the clay courts of Roland Garros, where the Olympic tournament will be held.
But it also seems naive to just assume that, at his age, Djokovic will be able to recover from knee surgery and pick up where he left off. By the time the Olympics begin, he will be older than the oldest Grand Slam champion in men’s tennis history (1972 Australian Open champ Ken Rosewell, who was 37 years, 54 days old when he won). Djokovic’s contemporaries Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal started fading when they reached the age Djokovic is now, both due largely to injuries (a knee for Federer and a hip for Nadal). And Djokovic was already struggling this season before the injury, failing to reach the final in any of the six tournaments he played before Roland Garros. It’s fair to wonder what he’ll look like after rehabbing an injury.
Whether or not the end is imminent for Djokovic, his injury makes it natural to start thinking about the next era of men’s tennis. His career might not be over yet, but it will be before long. His withdrawal from the French led to one major torch-passing moment, as 22-year-old Jannik Sinner will now become the No. 1 player in the world at the conclusion of the tournament. He and 21-year-old Carlos Alcaraz (currently ranked No. 3) are the future of the sport. The question is how much longer they’ll have to battle with Djokovic.
The best of Sports Illustrated
- Jon Wertheim has more on Djokovic’s decision to withdraw from the French Open and what it means for the rest of his season and career.
- As the NBA Finals get underway, Chris Mannix wrote about the silly narrative surrounding Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown’s relationship.
- After MLB banned five players for gambling offenses, Stephanie Apstein writes that betting on baseball remains the sport’s biggest sin.
- Apstein also has a scoop on MLB’s partnership with the White House to stop opioid overdoses.
- Mark Bechtel spoke with Laurence Fishburne about playing Doc Rivers on the new TV series about the Clippers.
- John Calipari’s first Arkansas roster is finally complete, and Kevin Sweeney broke it down in detail.
- Albert Breer has all the details on Justin Jefferson’s new contract with the Vikings.
- Our NFL writers made their picks for the worst moves of this offseason.
- Bob Harig is at the Memorial Tournament in Ohio, where Jack Nicklaus admitted that he isn’t thrilled about the tournament’s new spot on the calendar.
- A man who allegedly conspired with former Raptors player Jontay Porter on the bets that got him banned from the NBA was arrested in New York while trying to flee to Australia with a bag full of cash.
- Legendary women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has signed a five-year contract extension with UConn.
The top five…
… things I saw yesterday:
5. Elly De La Cruz’s 448-foot home run to dead center.
4. David Ortiz’s call of a home run while he was a guest in the Red Sox booth.
3. This magic bullet pitch that hit the batter in the head and the catcher in the crotch.
2. 16-year-old Lily Yohannes’s first goal for the U.S. women’s national team.
1. Jayda Coleman’s walk-off home run for Oklahoma to keep the Sooners’ pursuit of a fourth-straight softball national championship alive.