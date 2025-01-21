SI

Novak Djokovic’s Daughter Hilariously Tells Dad to Hurry Up After Late Carlos Alcaraz Win

His quarterfinals win over Alcaraz went on until about 1 a.m. in Melbourne.

Madison Williams

Jelena, Stefan and Tara Djokovic react to Novak Djokovic's comments about a late match.
Jelena, Stefan and Tara Djokovic react to Novak Djokovic's comments about a late match. / Australian Open/Screengrab

Novak Djokovic came back from one set down vs. Carlos Alcaraz in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open to beat the young tennis star 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4.

The intense and fun match went on for almost three and a half hours until nearly 1 a.m. in Melbourne. There's been quite a few late-night matches at the Australian Open this year, but the 38-year-old Djokovic seemed to be fine. However, he was shocked to see his two kids, Stefan and Tara, were still in the audience with his wife Jelena.

"I'm surprised that my kids are still here," Djokovic said in his post-match on-court interview. "I mean, I love you, thank you for supporting me, but it's 1 a.m. When are you going to sleep tonight?"

What made this moment hilarious, though, is that the cameras panned to Djokovic's three family members in the crowd and his daughter tapped her wrist to signal for her dad to "hurry up" so they could go to bed. It was a sweet and funny moment.

Hopefully Djokovic's semifinal match vs. Alexander Zverev doesn't go as late or the 24-time major champion may get a talking to from his daughter.

