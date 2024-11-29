Novak Djokovic Delves Into Why He Enlisted Former Rival Andy Murray As a Coach
24-time major champion Novak Djokovic surprised many when he announced last week that former rival and three-time major champion Andy Murray would be joining his team as a coach at least through the 2025 Australian Open.
Djokovic, speaking with Sky Sports on Friday, shed some light on the decision, explaining why he chose Murray, with whom he competed against from the junior circuit all the way on up to the pro tour, to join his team.
Djokovic said he took some time to reflect on what he would be looking for in a coach after he parted ways with former coach Goran Ivanišević in March of 2024 after a six-year partnership.
"So I took about six months to really think about if I need a coach and if yes, who that's going to be," Djokovic said. "And the profile of the coach so, we were going through different names."
"And I realized that the perfect coach for me at this point would be someone that has been through the experiences that I'm going through. Possibly a multiple grand slam winner, former number one."
"And I was thinking about different people and an Andy Murray discussion appeared on the table with me and my team."
Djokovic then said he gave a surprised Murray a phone call.
"It caught him a little bit off guard as well, because he wasn't expecting it," Djokovic continued. "We connected really fast and so he accepted it after a few days. I can't be more excited about it. This collaboration is a surprise to me as well, to everyone. But it's exciting for tennis."
"He's been one of my greatest rivals ... Same age, we played in all the biggest stadiums in our sport. So I can't wait to get out on the court and prepare for next season."
Djokovic in 2024 failed to win a major for the first time in seven years. With Murray in his ear, Djokovic will look to put '24 behind him when he takes the court in Melbourne in January.