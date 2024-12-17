Rafael Nadal Gave Honest Answer About What He’s Going to Miss Most About Pro Tennis
Rafael Nadal stepped away from professional tennis after the Davis Cup in mid-November after a legendary over two-decade career. Of course there's going to be things he misses about tennis.
In a piece he wrote for The Players' Tribune, Nadal detailed the rush he felt whenever he stepped onto the tennis court. He plans to compete in exhibition matches in the future, but he knows that feeling won't be the same as it was when he was playing for a trophy.
"That feeling, the inner fire and the nerves, the adrenaline of walking out and seeing a full court, it is a sensation that is very difficult to describe. It is a sensation that only a few can understand, and something that I am sure will never be the same now that I am retiring as a professional," Nadal wrote. "There still will be those moments playing exhibitions and maybe other sports, too. I will always compete and try to give the best I can, but it won't be the same feeling as walking out in front of the fans at any given stadium."
Nadal hasn't expressed what his future in tennis looks like necessarily, but it's likely he'll take a break from the sport right off the bat before returning in a more casual setting, especially since he's dealt with multiple injuries the last two years.
The tennis world is going to look a lot different without the 22-time major champion Nadal on the court next year and in the future.