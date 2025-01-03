Reilly Opelka's Message to Novak Djokovic at Net After Stunning Upset Was Pure Class
After authoring perhaps the biggest win of his tennis career over 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic, a man he called his "hero", world no. 293 Reilly Opelka had a message for the Serbian tennis star at the net on Friday.
The two players, who clearly have a great deal of respect for one another, shared a warm embrace following Opelka's stunner, a 7-6 (6), 6-3 win the quarterfinals of the 2025 Brisbane International.
Opelka, who has battled injuries over the last two years, wanted Djokovic to know how much of an inspiration he was to him, and said as much in a classy message picked up by television mics.
"I was rooting for you so hard when I was out [with an injury]," Opelka told Djokovic. "Asking myself, 'What would Novak do?' "
Opelka, during his post-match interview, further explained how Djokovic's greatness inspired him as he battled hip and wrist injuries.
"I watched Novak become the greatest and through that two-year period off, you find yourself asking things like, ‘What would Novak be doing in my situation?’ Even when you’re in a sleeve, you’re always trying to maximize and that’s the effect he’s had on the sport," Opelka said.
"I stayed the course when I was in a cast and on crutches, and was just hoping to have another chance out here like tonight."
Against arguably the greatest returner in tennis history, the 6'11" Opelka's serve was dynamite, as he fired 16 aces, including one on match point, and won 87 percent of points on his second serve.
On the baseline, Opelka's big forehand proved to be too much for Djokovic, whom he praised as the sport's "greatest player."
"He’s the greatest tennis player the sport has ever seen," Opelka said. "It’s difficult being in Novak’s position: he can scout me or any opponent all day long, but the reality is we have nothing to lose coming in against him. He’s the greatest player ever, so you end up playing more free and you end up taking a lot more risks because it’s your only chance."