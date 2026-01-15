Roger Federer Likens Carlos Alcaraz’s Australian Open Quest to Rory McIlroy at Masters

When Carlos Alcaraz takes the court at the Australian Open in Melbourne, he will be playing for more than just a major title. Alcaraz, who has secured six majors at three different Grand Slam tournaments in his young career, has never won the Australian Open, meaning the career Grand Slam is on the line.

What is the career Grand Slam in tennis?

Winning all four Grand Slam tournaments in a career in tennis is otherwise known as the career Grand Slam.

So, Alcaraz, having secured two majors at each of the French Open, Wimbledon and the U.S. Open, can become just the ninth man—and the youngest—to capture the career Grand Slam by winning his first Australian Open.

Twenty-time major winner Roger Federer, who in 2009 completed the career slam, likened Alcaraz's pursuit of the feat to golf star Rory McIlroy's triumph at the Masters, which secured him the career slam in the PGA Tour.

“He knows about it. It's like Rory going for the Masters, you know, those things are tough,” Federer said Thursday, according to BBC Sport. “His momentum shifts toward the first round, and then it's point for point mentality. That's what it is. But it's true, at his young age, to be able to complete the career Grand Slam already now, I mean, would be crazy.

“I hope he does because for the game, that would be an unbelievable special moment.”

Alcaraz’s “first goal” in 2026 is career slam

The career slam is front-and-center on Alcaraz’s mind, and it was even so after his triumph over rival Jannik Sinner at the U.S. Open in September of 2025.

“It's my first goal, to be honest,” Alcaraz said at the time. “When I just go to the preseason to [see] what I want to improve, what I want to achieve, Australian Open is there. It's the first or second tournament of the year, and it is always the main goal for me to complete a Career Grand Slam, Calendar Grand Slam. So it's going to be great.”

Alcaraz, world No. 1, is in the top half of the Australian Open draw, meaning he could see world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in th semifinal and won't face one of Sinner or 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic until the final.

More on Sports Illustrated