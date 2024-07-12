SI

Serena Williams Crushes Chiefs' Harrison Butker at ESPYs

Andy Nesbitt

Serena Williams blasted Harrison Butker during the ESPYs.
Serena Williams blasted Harrison Butker during the ESPYs. /

Serena Williams hosted the ESPYs on Thursday night and she had everyone at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles laughing when she took a shot a Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.

The moment came while Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson were doing a segment celebrating women's sports.

"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus Williams said.

That led to Serena Williams' quick response about Butker, who went viral in May when he said during a commencement speech at Benedictine College that “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles” a woman can have.

"Except you, Harrison Butker," Serena Williams said. "We don't need you."

Here's that moment:

Published
Andy Nesbitt

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/Tennis