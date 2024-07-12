Serena Williams Crushes Chiefs' Harrison Butker at ESPYs
Serena Williams hosted the ESPYs on Thursday night and she had everyone at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles laughing when she took a shot a Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker.
The moment came while Serena Williams, Venus Williams, and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson were doing a segment celebrating women's sports.
"So, go ahead and enjoy women's sports like you would any other sports, because they are sports," Venus Williams said.
That led to Serena Williams' quick response about Butker, who went viral in May when he said during a commencement speech at Benedictine College that “homemaker” is “one of the most important titles” a woman can have.
"Except you, Harrison Butker," Serena Williams said. "We don't need you."
Here's that moment: