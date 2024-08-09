Stefanos Tsitsipas Announces Dad Out as Coach After 'Confrontation' During Match
Following a chaotic loss in the second round of the National Bank Open, Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas is making a change in his box.
Tsitsipas announced Thursday that his father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, will no longer serve as his coach following what the two-time major finalist described as a "confrontation" on the court in Montreal.
“I've been complaining to my coach about (my forehand) for the last four, five days,” Tsitsipas said via Ed McGrogan of Tennis.com. “That was also the reason I had a confrontation with him during the match. I'm not used to confronting my coach in that sense.”
Tsitsipas asked his father to leave his seat while trailing Japan's Kei Nishikori 5–2 in the match, which he ended up losing 6–4, 6–4.
“It is with a heavy heart that I inform you that my collaboration with my father as a coach has come to an end,” he wrote on social media. “I prefer to keep my father in his role as a father, and only as a father."
Tsitsipas, who has won just one tournament on tour in singles this season, dropped to No. 11 in the world after finishing 2023 ranked No. 6.