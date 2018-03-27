Pat Shurmur on What He Really Thinks About Odell Beckham Jr.

At the league meetings in Orlando, I sat down for conversations with new Giants head coach Pat Shurmur and Fox NFL reporter and "Good Morning Football" host Peter Schrager. Shurmur tells his real feelings about whether he wants Odell Beckham Jr., to be a Giant, on how he kept the injury-riddled Vikings offensive on course for a deep playoff run in 2017, and on the league's adoption of a new rule governing what is a legal catch.

Schrager discusses whether he thinks Odell Beckham Jr., will be traded, on what he thinks the trade value might be, on where he thinks Beckham could be going, and on the possible reason for UCLA coach Jim Mora to say his player (Josh Rosen) should be picked after his arch rival's quarterback (USC's Sam Darnold).

