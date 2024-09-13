Tom Brady Reveals QB He Wishes He Drafted in Fantasy Football
One of the most common critiques of seven-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady's broadcasting debut with Fox Sports was that he didn't let enough of his personality shine through in his analysis.
Well, Brady, in a new segment for Fox Sports called the "Top 3 Stars of the Week," let his hair down a little bit when discussing his third star of Week 1, a quarterback who he amusingly said he wished he drafted in fantasy football.
"And last, and certainly not least, down in Tampa Bay," Brady said. "Baker Mayfield threw four touchdowns, two to my boy Mike Evans, one to Chris Godwin. What a performance."
"Baker, I wish I took you in fantasy ... But a great start. Finding Mike, finding Chris. Having that type of performance at home. That's exactly what that team needs. Great job."
The Buccaneers, with whom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl in February of 2021, noticed and offered the former QB a fantasy football pointer.
Mayfield's standout performance was one of the biggest storylines of Week 1, in both real and fantasy football spaces. The Buccaneers QB picked up right where he left off after earning Pro Bowl honors for the first time in 2023 while leading Tampa Bay to a playoff victory, as he threw for 289 yards and four touchdowns in the Buccaneers' 37-20 win over the Washington Commanders.
And Brady will almost certainly be one of the bigger stories of Week 2 once again, should he bring more personality into the booth, as he did here.