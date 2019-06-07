Notre Dame sophomore Yared Nuguse pulled off a comeback for the ages on Friday night, overtaking Michigan State’s Justine Kiprotich in the final moments to win the NCAA 1500 meter title.

The Louisville, Ky. native trailed Kiprotich for much of the race, but Nuguse pushed through to the lead in the final 70 meters. The result was a photo finish, with Nuguse barely leaning to victory.

YARED NUGUSE WITH THE LEAN AND THE WIN!!!! pic.twitter.com/AJ8KeHj6cW — NCAA Track & Field (@NCAATrackField) June 8, 2019

Friday marked Nuguse's second national championship this season. He was a member of Notre Dame’s national champion distance medley relay during the indoor track season.

Nuguse was named to the All-ACC First Team in 2017 following a third-place finish in the ACC Outdoor Championships. He set a personal best in the 1500 meters with a 3:38:32 time at the Bryan Clay Invitiational in 2018.