UEFA Champions League Predictions: Matchday 1/21

The 2025–26 league is edging towards its conclusion, with the second half of the penultimate matchday playing out on Wednesday.

We may be without a blockbuster encounter between two of the continent’s best, but the increased jeopardy and tension means mitigation is provided.

A congested table means so much can change over the next week, with teams now in desperate need to consolidate their positions to extend their Champions League campaigns.

Here’s how Sports Illustrated predicts the upcoming round of fixtures to play out.

Galatasaray vs. Atlético Madrid

Victor Osimhen should be back in action for the hosts. | Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT

Galatasaray have a fight on their hands if they’re to retain their domestic Süper Lig title this season, with Fenerbahçe making a strong push, but the Turkish champions are surely prioritising progression in Europe, given the pricey make-up of their squad.

Back-to-back Champions League defeats means they still have work to do if they’re to find themselves in the playoffs, but their buffer over those outside the top 24 is two points.

The hosts will benefit from Victor Osimhen’s return from the Africa Cup of Nations, as Diego Simeone’s Atlético Madrid make the trip to Istanbul. The La Liga side, finalists in 2014 and 2016, have won three on the bounce in the league phase and currently sit eighth in the table.

Last time out, a late winner from José Giménez thrust Simeone’s men to a dramatic 2–1 victory over Inter, boosting their chances of making the last 16.

Prediction: Galatasaray 1–0 Atlético Madrid

Qarabağ vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht have parted ways with Dino Toppmöller. | THOMAS KIENZLE/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT

The visitors have parted ways with Dino Toppmöller ahead of their trip to Azerbaijan. A 3–3 draw at Werder Bremen on Friday night proved to be the final straw for the man responsible of returning Die Werkself to the big time this season.

Interim managers Dennis Schmidt and Alexander Meier have been tasked with shoring up a porous defensive unit, with only four teams conceding more goals than Eintracht Frankfurt in the league phase so far.

After winning their opening two games, Qarabağ are without a win in four. Thus, their hopes of making the knockouts are in doubt, and their 4–2 home defeat to the previously point-less Ajax must’ve hurt. The Dutch side scored three times in the final quarter of the contest to steal all three points.

A win for the Bundesliga side could see them leapfrog the Azerbaijani side in the table.

Prediction: Qarabağ 1–2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Atalanta vs. Athletic Club

Atalanta are finding their groove under Rafaele Palladino. | Davide Casentini/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Atalanta are starting to find their groove under Rafaelle Palladino, with recent victories over Roma, Torino and Bologna pointing towards a team that could soon be a force to be reckoned with in Italy.

Their excellent continental campaign continued with a 2–1 win over what was then Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea last month, with Charles De Ketelaere taking over the contest after La Dea found themselves behind in the first half.

They’re eighth in the table and not yet assured of a bye to the round of 16.

Athletic Club, on the contrary, have disappointed so far. Just one win from six leaves them down in 32nd, but they did secure an admirable draw against the European champions last time out.

Prediction: Atalanta 2–0 Athletic Club

Bayern Munich vs. Union Saint-Gilloise

Bayern Munich have been imperious in Europe this season. | Grzegorz Wajda/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Only Arsenal have been more productive in this season’s league phase than Bayern Munich, with the Gunners toppling the Bundesliga leaders in an impressive 3–1 victory back in November.

That defeat is the sole blemish on Bayern’s Champions League record, with Sporting CP cast aside last time out. Their stellar form has continued into the new year, with Vincent Kompany’s side winning their first three Bundesliga game of 2026 by 8–1, 3–1 and 5–1 scorelines.

Union Saint-Gilloise are likely to feel Die Roten’s wrath next, but the Belgians have won two league phase outings to give them a chance of moving into the next stage. However, a poor defensive record in this competition so far points towards another productive outing for Kompany’s entertainers.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4–1 Union Saint-Gilloise

Chelsea vs. Pafos

Liam Rosenior makes his Champions League managerial bow. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Liam Rosenior’s first four games as Chelsea boss have come in four different competitions. The new manager has already gotten a taste of both domestic cups and the Premier League. Now, he’s preparing to make his managerial bow in the Champions League.

It’ll be his first experience of Europe’s premier club competition, having failed to ascend to such heights during his playing days.

The Blues are taking on first-timers Pafos FC and aiming to preserve their chances of finishing inside the top eight. The Cypriot champions have just parted ways with the manager who oversaw their title triumph in 2024–25, and they’re likely to be without former Chelsea defender and Champions League winner David Luiz through injury on Wednesday night.

Prediction: Chelsea 2–0 Pafos

Juventus vs. Benfica

Luciano Spalletti’s influence has become evident at Juve. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

The ideological battle will be distinct in Turin, even if José Mourinho believes he’s moving with the times. There are very few captivating units in European football right now, but Luciano Spalletti’s Juventus are among them.

Spalletti’s influence on the Old Lady has quickly become obvious, although their momentum was sapped in Sardinia by Cagliari at the weekend.

Still, back-to-back wins in this competition mean Juve are well-placed to make the playoffs. Benfica, three points worse off, are on the outside looking in, but Mourinho’s victory over Antonio Conte on Matchday 6 has emboldened their push to extend their Champions League campaign.

Prediction: Juventus 3–0 Benfica

Marseille vs. Liverpool

Liverpool visit the Velodrome for the first time since 2008. | MICHEL GANGNE/AFP/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Many Liverpool supporters will undoubtedly remember when Rafael Benitez’s side completely overwhelmed Marseille at the Vélodrome in December 2007, romping to a 4–0 victory that helped them into the knockout stages.

The two teams faced off the following season, too, but they haven’t encountered each other since.

A victory for the away side will help ease the pressure on Arne Slot, who has a Xabi Alonso-sized shadow looming over him, but Marseille, when they purr, are tough to slow down. Roberto De Zerbi’s side have already beaten Newcastle United on home soil this season, and they’re on the hunt for a more significant scalp here.

Prediction: Marseille 2–1 Liverpool

Newcastle United vs. PSV Eindhoven

Newcastle are in top-eight contention. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Three wins in succession over the autumn left Newcastle United in a strong position, but Eddie Howe’s Magpies have since been beaten in Marseille and held by Bayer Leverkusen.

They’re back at home on Machday 7, welcoming Peter Bosz’s PSV Eindhoven to St. James’ Park.

PSV produced one of the standout performances of the league phase so far, beating Napoli 7–2, and a victory at Anfield in November means they’re unlikely to fear the trip to Tyneside. Their inability to put together a string of positive results, though, means Bosz’s side are at risk of slipping outside the top 24.

Prediction: Newcastle 2–1 PSV

Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona

Barcelona’s 11-game winning run was brought to a halt on Sunday. | Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Kick-off time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

Sunday’s 2–1 defeat at Real Sociedad ended Barcelona’s 11-game winning run in all competitions; a streak that returned the Spanish Super Cup and helped Hansi Flick’s La Liga champions into a four-point lead at the top of the table.

Barça were dominant in the league phase last season, but they’ve encountered a few more issues this time around. As a result, they sit 15th and seem destined to play two extra games in order just to reach the last 16.

Nevertheless, Flick’s side should be okay in the Czech capital, as they face a Slavia Prague outfit that are one of only three teams yet to notch a victory in the competition.

Prediction: Slavia Prague 0–3 Barcelona

Matchday 21/1 Predictions

Kick-Off Time Fixture Prediction 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Galatasaray vs. Atlético Madrid 1–0 5:45 p.m. GMT / 12:45 p.m. ET Qarabağ vs. Eintracht Frankfurt 1–2 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Atalanta vs. Athletic Club 2–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Bayern Munich vs. Union Saint-Gilloise 4–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Chelsea vs. Pafos 2–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Juventus vs. Benfica 3–0 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Marseille vs. Liverpool 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Newcastle vs. PSV Eindhoven 2–1 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET Slavia Prague vs. Barcelona 0–3

