Meet the 12 Players That Made the U.S. Presidents Cup Team

The two squads that will square off in the 2026 Presidents Cup at Medinah Country Club outside of Chicago later this month (Sept. 24-27) are now official, with the captains of Team USA and the International team making their six selections to fill out their 12-man rosters. And while there were some surprises, there’s no lack of star power on both sides for what should be an entertaining showdown at a very fun golf course.

The Presidents Cup is much like the Ryder Cup in that it’s a team event with players pairing up in matches that will each be worth one point. On Sunday they will play singles matches where one point will once again be up for grabs in each match.

Team USA has dominated the Presidents Cup since it started in 1994, losing just once (1998) and finishing in a tie in 2003. The International team is made up of 12 players who are not from Europe.

Let’s take a look at the U.S. team, which is captained by PGA Tour veteran Brandt Snedeker.

The six automatic qualifiers

Scottie Scheffler: The No. 1 player in the world is once again the top player on the U.S. roster. Scheffler recently continued his dominant run by winning the Tour Championship and FedEx Cup last weekend in Atlanta. He also won the first playoff event last month in Memphis. This will be Scheffler’s third appearance in the Presidents Cup and he has a career record of 3-5-1.

Cameron Young: This is Young’s second Presidents Cup as he was a captain’s pick back in 2022. He’s coming off a stellar 2026 season on the PGA Tour in which he won the Players Championship in thrilling fashion last March and then backed that up with another win at the Cadillac Championship in May. He also came really close to forcing a playoff at the British Open before finishing second behind Ryan Fox.

Wyndham Clark: Clark won his second U.S. Open in dominant fashion last June where he lead wire-to-wire at Shinneock. This is his second Presidents Cup, as he went 1-2-1 on the 2024 team that rolled to a victory in Montreal.

Sam Burns: Burns is back in the Presidents Cup for a third time thanks to his strong play on the PGA Tour over the past two years. While he doesn’t have a victory during that time, he has been in contention in major championships, with a second-place finish at the U.S. Open last June and a third-place finish at the British Open in July.

Russell Henley: Henley has quietly been one of the best players in the world in recent years. He won the Charles Schwab Classic in May and finished fourth at the Tour Championship last weekend. He went 3-1 in the 2024 Presidents Cup.

Collin Morikawa: This will be the third Presidents Cup for Morikawa and he’s had a lot of success in them so far, going a combined 6-2 in his matches. The two-time major winner who is known for his exceptional iron play has become a steady presence in these team events and will be depended on to pick up more points at Medinah.

The six captain’s picks

Brandt Snedeker's six captain's picks for the U.S. Team!



🇺🇸 Chris Gotterup

🇺🇸 Xander Schauffele

🇺🇸 Justin Thomas

🇺🇸 Patrick Cantlay

🇺🇸 Jacob Bridgeman

🇺🇸 Jackson Koivun#PresidentsCup | #USTeam pic.twitter.com/nYvCxK3yTD — Presidents Cup (@PresidentsCup) September 1, 2026

Chris Gotterup: The 27-year-old from New Jersey has racked up four wins on the PGA Tour in the last 14 months and has shot up the world rankings (he’s currently 7th) in the process. It will be interesting to see how he fares in his first Presidents Cup as he should become a player that Team USA can depend on for years to come.

Xander Schauffele: This will be the fourth Presidents Cup for Schauffele and he’s a solid veteran pick for Snedeker’s team. He has racked up a 10-4-0 record in his three previous appearances and also has a ton of Ryder Cup experience to lean on. While he didn’t get a win on the PGA Tour this past season, he did have seven top-10 finishes, including at the Masters (T9) and the PGA Championship (T7).

Justin Thomas: This will be Thomas’s fourth Presidents Cup as he has become one of the faces of Team USA in these type of events. He has gone 10-3-2 while helping the U.S. team win three Presidents Cups. Thomas has just one win on the PGA Tour in the past two years but his experience is something that Snedeker likely thinks will help his squad at Medinah.

Patrick Cantlay: Like Schauffele, this will be Cantlay’s fourth Presidents Cup. He has racked up a 10-4-0 record in the event and has long been a dependable player in these team competitions.

Jacob Bridgeman: The 26-year-old from South Carolina was a bit of a surprise pick by Snedeker but he is the best putter on the PGA Tour and got a win at Riviera Country Club earlier this year. He closed out his season by finishing ninth at the BMW Championship and T4 at the Tour Championship.

Jackson Koivun: What a year for the PGA Tour rookie. The 21-year-old former Auburn star not only got his first professional win this summer but now he has also made his first Presidents Cup team. Fans were calling for Koivun to get this spot after his victory at the 3M Open in July and now he will get his chance to get his feet wet in a very big team event.

The future looks bright.



Jackson Koivun is set to make his @PresidentsCup debut at Medinah. pic.twitter.com/egDCONwgss — PGA Tour (@PGATour) September 1, 2026

Meet the International team

The International team, led by captain Geoff Ogilvy, has a number of big-names players on its roster.

The six automatic qualifiers

Si Woo Kim

Hideki Matsuyama

Ryan Fox

Tom Kim

Min Woo Lee

Adam Scott

The six captain’s picks

Corey Conners

Nico Echavarria

Nick Taylor

Sungjae Im

Ryo Hisatsune

Christiaan Bezuidenhout