Jai Opetaia Finds the Beef Between Dana White and Eddie Hearn 'Amusing'

Less than 2 weeks out from a huge fight, you'll be making your Zufa debut.

It will be your 30th professional fight.

From an athlete's standpoint, what do you think are the main things that have been different in your eyes and the way Zufa's promoting this event and you as an athlete?

Honestly, it's um, it's nothing that we're not used to, you know what I mean, it, it's just been a, a whole different sort of uh, different neck of the woods.

You know what I mean, like I'm, I'm sort of used to this sort of stuff in Australia and stuff, but.

You know, it's uh here with the Americans and, you know, being here in the US and being around different gyms and stuff like that, it's, it's been a sort of mix-up, but at the same time, it's the same work.

You know, we, we train, we do interviews, we can, we spar, we punch on, we, it's the same, different day, just, just, You know, different gyms and, and different, and speaking to different people, you know what I mean, so we're, we're always busy, you know, we're always working and we're always chasing these goals.

As a fighter, you're obviously focused on the fight and your opponent, but there is a lot of uh outside noise surrounding Zufa with a lot of the old guard, some naysayers.

Maybe.

Do you pay attention to that, or do you just tune it out, use it as any sort of moti motivation with people that are kinda talking Zufa a little bit?

No, they've always got some to say, you know, everyone's always got some to say.

You know what I mean, mate, don't worry about us, worry about yourselves.

You know what I mean, like, who, who specifically are you talking about?

Well, you know, Dana and Eddie Hearn have been going back and forth, obviously Dana and Oscar, De La Hoya, it, it seems like the old guard of promoters are kind of maybe attacking Dana, obviously, you know, he's the, he's the new guy on the block coming in, and the old guard might not like that as much.

Um, yeah, I, I, I think competition's good, you know what I mean, uh, I think it's.

And also I feel like they're just constantly talking bad, you know what I mean, like they're constantly bad mouthing it and saying this and that.

But if it's so bad, what are you all stressed for, you know, what, what are you, what are you worried for, you know what I mean, like.

Just let him fail if you think he's gonna fail, you know, but I feel like it's just.

You talking about Zufa and saying it's shit is building it up anyway, you know what I mean, so it's, it's , it's causing a, a back and forth tennis match and everyone's getting involved, so.

It's, it's working in their favor, even though they're trying to bad mouth each other, it's, it's, it's promoting the sport, so, you know, and, and I, I just think, competition's good, you know, I, I feel like, Everyone's got to keep each other accountable, and, you know, if one makes a mistake, the other one's gonna try and rub it in, or, you know, so.

They're, they're big boys, you know what I mean, and, and these guys are professionals in what they do, so, you know, I'm, I'm sure they've got tricks up their sleeves, or, you know, whatever, but, you know, my job is to win fights, you know, so that's all I've focused on, but um.

Yeah, it's been a bit amusing, some of it, so.

I mean, you obviously saw what Eddie Hearn said about the belt that you will be fighting for on March 8th, right?

Saying that it's not like, and, and Eddie's a guy that you've worked with.

Do you have any, any thoughts or comments on those?

No, Eddie's been saying a lot, but one thing I do wish is I wish that when I was with Eddie.

I fought for another belt, you know, but I, I didn't, did I ?

So, you know.

Dana is trying to change the sport, and I think detractors of the sport, uh , you know, they, they're, it's twofold.

