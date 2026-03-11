SI Video Staff
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Welcome to The Pit: College Basketball’s Loudest Underground Arena
Why is New Mexico’s basketball arena built 37 feet underground? Staff Writer Dan Gartland travels to Albuquerque to experience The Pit and discover why it’s one of college basketball’s most intimidating venues.
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