Mark Hamill & Tom Kenny Compare Patrick to Travis Kelce & Debate SpongeBob’s UFC Odds

We're here with absolute legends, Mark Hamill and Tom Kenny ahead of the release of the brand new SpongeBob movie, Search for SquarePants.

What are we laughing about?

So I'm gonna ask you guys mostly rapid fire sports related questions.

These are for both of you.

Who would you take in these athletic feats, SpongeBob or the Flying Dutchman?

First up is the 40 yard dash.

Oh, I think SpongeBob.

SpongeBob, he doesn't have legs, the slam dunk competition.

Well, I can fly, then you're taller on you.

Yeah, he's taller.

I'm gonna go with the Dutchman on that.

Air Dutchman.

All right, Olympic.

Bobsledding, Olympic bobsledding.

hm, let's see, neither of us comes from, well, you live in a pretty cold place, the underworld.

You might be better at that.

Yeah, but would I be able to hang on to that?

Well, you have a galley.

Oh, that's true.

You have a galley.

What is a bobsled but just a very small galley that goes down a hill really fast?

Give it to me.

A UFC fight.

UFC fight.

Wow, I'm going to say SpongeBob because you never know what he's going to do.

He's crazy, man.

And whooping.

The punch on a on a on a ghost goes right through me.

Olympic curling.

Oh, Olympic curl.

Well, I would say SpongeBob because, you know, I'm used to sweeping up at the crusty crab, so I'm pretty good with a broom.

Yeah, I'll give it to him.

And the last feat is figure skating.

Oh, figure skating.

I think that's much more up your alley.

Well, yes, it is.

You know, there's nothing, nothing says icecapades like a sponge.

Mark, can you tell us a story about how you accidentally became a Wolverhampton Wanderers super fan?

You know what, I think it had to do with the fact that my eldest son was born in London in St.

John's Wood, and I just made a comment replying to someone.

And it just went viral.

Everyone all of a sudden said, Oh, he likes that.

Yes, he's, he's a fan.

And I thought, well, I'm not going to say to someone, no, I'm not a fan of yours.

So I just went with it.

It was totally unearned.

But I'm telling you, the sports fans are the most passionate, committed fans that I've ever seen.

All right, so I don't know your sports knowledge, but who are the closest professional athlete comps to these characters?

For example, SpongeBob?

No idea.

OK, do your best.

I, I've watched two football games in my life, and both of them I was wired.

I, I, I would, yes, one of them was a Super Bowl wired for what, yeah, for, for we were calling the football game.

So let's see.

So are you gonna ask us SpongeBob and the Dutchman?

Pretty much.

I'm gonna ask you some characters, skip over it if you're not comfortable.

You can't think of anything like SpongeBob.

You could go with, you could go with the GOAT, Michael Jordan.

Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, you should prompt us because I mean it's the weirdest thing.

I've been married since 1970.

8 and she's the football fan in the family.

Oh, that's great.

OK, uh, Patrick, anyone big and, and slow?

Travis Kelsey, the Flying Dutchman.

Michael Jordan is my go to answer on everything.

Wow.

Oh man, this is so bad.

I sat out the whole sports thing.

My last one was gonna be Luke Skywalker at the end.

Wow, that's right.

Michael Jordan.

They're all Michael Jordan.

We just answer Michael Jordan for everything because he's the goat, and SpongeBob's laugh sounds a little bit like a goat.

It does.