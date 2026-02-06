Cooper DeJean & Reed Blankenship: Cold Doesn't Bother Them

All right, we are here with Cooper Dejean and Reed Blankenship, the exciting whites.

All right, so we know you're exciting on the football field.

What's the most exciting thing about you off the field that fans would be surprised to know?

Surprised to know.

I think our fans really know who we are outside of football too, so we're pretty open.

I'm a big golfer.

I'm a big golfer, golfer, gamer.

I don't know if that's really exciting, but it's all good.

Who's the best golfer in the locker room?

Jake, yeah, OK, he's really good.

Well, so we're here in San Francisco for the big game.

Obviously that's in the news, but I think the other big story around the NFL is the Hall of Fame and Bill Belichick.

What were, what did you guys think when you heard that news?

Did you think when you first saw it, did you think it was a fake headline?

Well, I did not.

No, I didn't, I didn't see it.

No, well, I saw it.

Well, Bill Belichick was, was up for the, the Hall of Fame, and he didn't get.

He didn't get inducted into the Hall of Fame, and they're not putting him in the Hall of Fame for some reason, but I think he's a great coach.

Um, what he did in New England, I mean, how many rings he won?

7 rings.

He won 6 in New England , 66 rings in, in New England.

And so I don't know how, I don't know how he's not in there.

Yeah, I talked to, uh, TO yesterday, and he says now Tom Brady.

He should be concerned about his Hall of Fame candidacy.

What do you guys think about that?

I don't, I don't think so.

I think he's OK.

OK, I think he'll be all right.

Do you think, do you think that maybe the Belichick, all the stuff with Spygate and Deflategate maybe played into him not getting in, or it might be.

OK.

I thought, I thought it was because he was still coaching, like, and he might come back to the NFL, so they didn't want to.

Yeah, I guess we'll never know.

We'll find out next year, right?

Um, all right, let's talk about the Eagles in your locker room because I, I, with all the talent on that team, those practices must be dogfights.

Who's the, who gives you the toughest out of anybody on the team, who gives you guys the toughest time in practice?

The person who talks the most crap is Saquan Barkley.

Saquan, he gets on this, on this train of trying to talk smack to all of us, and we're like, dude, just, no, we just shut up.

Just go.

He backs it up most of the time, though, most of the time, but, um, he's playing us.

What about running roads who gives you the toughest time in in practice?

Smitty, yeah, yeah, OK.

I mean, our whole, I mean, yeah, really, our dogs, yeah, um, now on the football field, obviously I just had Justin Jefferson here who's the Toughest guy you guys , you guys have had to cover him, Chase, um, CD Lamb, I mean, he's in our division.

I mean you got, there's a, I think playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, you said your fans know you.

Eagles fans are kind of a special breed.

They're known for being a special breed, right ?

Um, what is it like being in a city like Philadelphia that like lives and dies with every play that happens out on that field?

It's awesome.

I, I think it's awesome, you know, to , to have fans who are that passionate and Um, to hold us accountable, you know, each and every week, win or lose, you know, they're gonna be right there, and we're going to hear it from them.

So they keep us humble.

They keep us humble.

I really appreciate it personally.

So, um, I think arguably one of the biggest stars on the field on the team doesn't even take snaps, Big Dom.

Um, what is this, has he ever gotten mad at you guys for anything?

Um, I don't believe so.

He hasn't got mad at me.

I don't think at least.

What's the funniest like interaction you've ever seen Big Dom have with someone?

Um, I've seen him have a lot of funny interactions, uh, whenever he's out in public.

Um, people try to take pictures with him and, um, say what's up to him.

Yeah, he's, he's hilarious.

He's, he's a big guy, so he can't hide.

He's his own, but he tries to for sure.

All right, so we got the big game here.

Do you guys have any insights on or predictions?

I, you don't have to get predictions, but insights on maybe how this game is gonna play out on Sunday.

Yeah, I think it's gonna be a defensive game, um, with that being said, possibly a low scoring game, um, so it's gonna come down to who's gonna make the more, the most turnovers, the less, the less mistakes, um, just have control, you know, control the whole game.

I think, I mean, I think it's gonna be low scoring defensive battle, um.

You know, it's gonna, I think it's going to come, come down to the last couple of minutes for sure.

Awesome.

Just a couple more from me.

Um, this game will be played at Levi's Stadium outdoors.

There's a big trend in the league where all these new stadiums being built are being built with a dome or indoors, which, and you guys play in Philadelphia and they.

Do you think that's a good fit, that trend going moving more towards indoors than outdoors is a good thing or a bad thing for football?

It depends on what kind of ground we're playing on.

I think it's more the turf.

I prefer grass over anything, obviously, regardless if it's a dome or not.

If it's grass, then.

I'm cool with it.

I'd rather play in the freezing cold on grass.

I hope and Philly never gets the turf, you know, yeah, so the cold doesn't bother you guys when you're out there.

I think , I think it helps us.

I think that's, that's part of, you know, what helps us, especially you get.

You get to host those playoff games.

Uh, we saw it last year, you know, playing in the snow against LA, um, so I, I think the, the elements help us at some, some points.

All right, so we got the cardigans, we got the paper towels.

Let's talk about bounty and what they're doing here at the big end.

We've got our wingman campaign, me and Reed Blankenship.

This is my wingman right here.

You know, you can't have, you can't have wings without football.

You can't have wings without bounty.

You gotta clean it up.

Clean it up.

Who's the best wingman in the Eagles' locker room?

Is it him?

Probably.

Yeah, if I was, if I was going out, um, to try and, you know, find a interact, yeah, interact, yeah, I'd bring, uh, Reed blanketship with me.

Thank you.

What about you?

Probably, well, I got a wife, so, um, I don't need, she's my wingman, so she can actually help him out tremendously.

So we, we're a pair.

Thank you so much.