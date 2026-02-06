Trey McBride on Mike LaFleur, Seattle's Defense, and Kyler Murray

All right, Arizona Cardinals tight end Trey McBride joining us here at Radio Row ahead of the Super Bowl.

You have teamed up with Rock and protein, and we will get to that in just a second.

But first, congratulations are in order.

You're coming off another great NFL season, over 1200 yards, 11 touchdowns.

You're breaking NFL records.

How do you keep elevating your game year after year?

I think just continuing to, to get better, to.

Continuing to strive to to fix the little things and um you know there's a lot I left out there this year so I just kind of those plays eat you up and just try to continue to grow as a person, a player, and, uh, excited for another big year next year.

How do you balance individual success when things aren't necessarily going your way on the team front?

I think the main thing is just control what you can control and just be the.

Best version of you, the best player that I can be, and, um, you know, hopefully everyone else kind of does the same thing and then the team success will come.

But , um, yeah, I really would love to win a lot more football games, but just really try to focus on being the best player and that I can be.

You guys play in the NFC West, so obviously you've gone up against the Seahawks.

Talk to me about this defense.

Is it as scary as people are saying, You know, they're, uh, they're tough.

There's no question about that.

The They're up front with Williams, the linebackers with Jones, and then their back end is, is one of the best in the, in the league.

So they are tough.

There's no question about that.

They are, uh, a physical, hard, uh, you know, hard defense to play against, and, uh, you know, I'm excited to, to see how the, the Super Bowl shakes out.

Do they have any weaknesses?

Give us some inside scoop.

Yeah, I don't know, man.

Their, their, their defense is, is pretty, pretty, pretty stout all the way through, um.

I, I really, I don't know where the weakness would be on that defense.

Yeah, that's fair enough, fair enough.

Um, the Cardinals just hired Mike LaFleur, which is super exciting.

What do you think he's gonna be able to bring to your guys' team?

I think just the, you know, obviously he's been in the NFC West before.

He's played these teams before, and, and had a lot of success.

So the, uh, the offense that he runs, the scheme that he does is, is unbelievable, and I'm excited to, you know, have, bring that to Arizona and see what he can do there.

We have so many weapons on the offense, so many people.

That he can get the ball to, and I'm just excited to see how he's going to distribute the ball and get everyone touches.

Speaking of weapons, can we talk about your quarterback Kyler Murray?

What is one thing people would be surprised to know about Kyler Murray?

Uh, just, you know, how good of a, really how good of a person he is.

I think he gets a bad rap sometimes in the media, you know, things like that, but he really is a wonderful dude, a guy who, uh, I love playing with, playing for all the above, and, uh, I, you know, I would love to have him back next year.

Does he have any like special talents or anything?

He can, uh, hit a baseball pretty far, obviously.

I'm sure most people know that, but he's, uh, he's pretty talented at everything he does.

He's, uh, good at chess .

He loves to play chess.

That's something that probably a lot of people don't know about him, but he's a good chess player, which is, uh, kind of odd, but, uh, he's, uh, he's just good , really good at everything he does.

You guys ever played each other in chess?

No, because I , uh, I don't want, but, but I just, he plays all the time.

He's always on his phone every time I see him, he's playing, uh, playing chess.

And, uh, played ping pong.

He's a good ping pong player too.

I have played him in ping pong, but, uh, he's really just a natural athlete.

He's kind of good at everything.

He's a man of many talents, that guy, yeah, for sure.

All right, you have teamed up with Rock and protein.

What do you guys got going on?

Yeah, they're wonderful.

It's, uh, you know, been, been with those guys for a couple of years now, and, uh, just a wonderful tasting protein shake.

They do everything the right way.

It's, you know, comes cold, and, uh, most importantly, I think, is, is it.

Tastes awesome.

You know, it doesn't leave that chalky taste in your mouth when you, when you're done, uh, and, uh, they just got a new flavor, the, the chocolate banana one.

It's, uh, it's unreal.

After a workout, it'll kind of get you refreshed, ready to go for the day.

Are we drinking protein on Super Bowl Sunday?

We're drinking protein every day, yeah, trying to, trying to stay big, stay strong, yeah, you're so good.

So yeah, I love it.

Yeah, Super Bowl Sunday for sure.

Extra on that day for.

sure Amazing.

So great to talk to you.

Thank you so much for taking the time.

Thank you guys so much.