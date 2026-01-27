Bills Stay In House with Hiring of Joe Brady

All right, the Buffalo Bills have a new head coach.

They are promoting a member of McDermott's staff.

That's the offensive coordinator, Joe Brady, who is now negotiating a five-year deal to become the next head coach of the Buffalo Bills.

Couple of keys in the hire.

The first one, there's a piece of the interview process for all of Buffalo's candidates.

That was the head coaches CEO piece of it and how you see the organization setting up, how you plan on addressing the team as a whole, how you plan on overseeing the team as a whole, and my understanding is Joe Brady did better in that area than any of the other candidates.

That shouldn't come as a surprise.

He's interviewed really well wherever he's gone.

Last few years going all the way back to 2021.

5 years ago, he was the runner-up to get that Atlanta job when Arthur Smith was hired.

He wound up being fired the next fall in Carolina, had to reset from a career perspective, so that's how he wound up in Buffalo.

So a lot of experiences there, but he's always had a pretty clear vision of what he wants an organization to look like, which is why he's interviewed so well.

The second piece, the key word here, continuity.

And it's continuity for Josh Allen, of course, and that the scheme's not going to change drastically.

The two have a relationship.

Josh Allen was in there in the interview room with the general manager, Brandon Beane, with Bean's top lieutenants, Terrence Gray and Brian Gain with the Pegulas.

And so, Josh Allen gets to move forward now in a system that he's been playing .

And they get to build on what they already had, which was an offense that ranked top 5 in the NFL the last 2 years.

So there's the continuity there.

There's also the continuity organizationally with the scouting department, and that head coach, general-manager relationship is an important one in any organization.

That relationship between Brady and Bean is already in place.