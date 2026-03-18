Anderson Silva Reacts to Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano 👀 “This Is Big”

Did they call you and ask you to be on this card?

Oh yeah, but you know, I'm, I keep my focus now on my, uh, student to become police officer, and I'm working hard, a student every day to start the police academy.

Uh, in the moment, I don't have, um, I don't have a time.

To prepare for a fight, but when I, I finish the whole thing, probably I fight again.

All right, I am here with the UFC Hall of Famer, Anderson Silva.

He's here to talk about Paramount Plus's global release of Anderson Spider Silva, which is your life story.

Let's talk about it's Emmy nominated, now available globally on Paramount Plus.

Did you ever think when you started your fighting career that you would see yourself on a, on a series about your life?

Definitely not.

I'm so happy.

What was your favorite part about the show?

Oh, I don't have one.

Every single part is a favorite for me.

Did, and how did you, how did you rate the actor's performance who played you in the series?

Amazing, you know, uh, William is the best actor I saw in, in, in my life in Brazil.

Uh, it's not because interpret me, but because he's a good actor and working hard a lot and everybody, every single actor work in the movie.

Uh, in a TV show.

It's special.

The people do an amazing job.

You mentioned Brazil, and the big story in the UFC is your fellow countryman, Alex Pereira, fighting in the co-main event, attempting to get history, a three division champ.

I'm sure you've followed his career closely.

What do you make of what a star he's become in the UFC?

Well, Alex is an amazing guy, and I think Alex changed the whole thing in this sport, because Now is Alex doing something nobody think about.

And That's the future.

I think in uh today for 10 years, for 15 years.

Everybody keep talking about him, because he's going this fight, and probably go win and completely change the story inside the MMA.

If he does go out there and beat Ciryl Gane on June 14th, is that the biggest achievement in the history of the UFC becoming a three-time, a three division champ?

Absolutely, Alex, go do that.

I don't, I don't have, uh, I don't think, uh, of course, fight is fight, but I think Alex go win this fight for sure.

Yeah, very tough test.

I we'll see what happens.

This is a tough test.

This is a tough test.

This is two big heroes inside the cage, two big guys, you know, and, uh.

The, the, the Alex opponent is a hard man and have a good grappling, good hands, but I'll see, I, I, I put on my, my, my , hold my, my money in Alex.

Yes, for sure.

Let's talk about you and your title reign.

Most most consecutive defenses at the middleweight division, tied for the longest win streak and the longest reign.

I think the sport's changed where guys Don't have these long reins anymore, and as soon as they win a belt, they're already talking about going up a weight class and trying to get that second belt.

What do you make of the current state of, of these title reigns that are so short-lived now in the UFC compared to when you were fighting?

Well, the sports changed a lot, you know, and that's the new generation, and you see the different things happen in the sport right now, and I'm happy because This is the new generation.

Everything is possible right now.

Let's talk about the division you used to be king of, the middleweight division.

The current champion is Hamza.

You mentioned things have changed.

I don't think there's two fighters who have uh complete opposite fighting styles.

What do you make of Hamza as a champion?

At 85, and do you think that his style, his wrestling, is, uh, is good for the growth of the sport?

I need to tell something very uh uh true.

I don't watch MMA anymore, but I think this man go.

Changed the whole thing in that division, you know, and I think this is the, the new generation that's amazing.

I think that uh every single division now in UFC is very interesting, you know, and this is good entertaining for For the fans, you know.

Let's talk about someone you have some history with.

There was a famous note that you sent Ronda Rousey after she settled, after she suffered a loss in support of her.

Um, obviously, there's a big fight with her and Gina Carano coming up.

Um, it won't be with the UFC, obviously.

What did you think?

I know you say you don't watch MMA anymore, but what did you think when you heard that Rhonda and Gina would be stepping back into a cage to fight?

Well, the people need to respect Gina and Rhonda.

Uh, it's two big legends in a sport.

And you name Rhonda.

Go doing a the good big step for the sport.

Why?

Because open the door for.

The people have a more Uh, options.

You know, especially ladies, and Akisa and Jake doing a good job.

And we'll see, I'm, I'm respectable.

Gina is amazing.

I, I know Gina personally is training my gym a couple of times.

And Rhonda is an amazing fighter, is a good person, and I think it's a good, it's a good, uh, entertaining fight for, for us.

Let's go watch it and, and doing support for both.

Well, you say you don't watch MMA anymore, but I assume you will be watching that one, right?

Absolutely.

OK, just a couple, two more from me and then I'll let you go.

Um, you mentioned Jake Paul.

Is Jake Paul the guy in MVP and Nikisa, or do they have an opportunity to finally create real competition for the UFC with what they're doing with the Rhonda fight and MVP?

Well, when are, when are people talking about competition with UFC, is something wrong because it's not competition with UFC.

UFC is, uh, you know, it, I, I, I give the example for you.

You have a Coca-Cola, you have the different brands.

You, you can try to competition with Coca-Cola, but you never go beating Coca-Cola.

That's my concept about the other events in UFC, but The other side, you have the mans have an open mind to create something for respect the fighters, for open the door for a new generation.

And it's more options, you know, I think Nakisa doing the best job, Jake is doing a good job and working hard, and uh I, I do my credit for Jake because he's working hard every day to Make the sport better, you know, the combat sports better.

See how working hard and doing the best thing for ladies in boxing, I think it's possible to do this in a, in a different sports too, in combat sports too, you know, I have a big project coming soon with Jake and Akisa, and we'll see, maybe can help the new generation have more options.

Last one for me, you mentioned Jake and Nikisa.

Did they call you and ask you to be on this card?

Oh, yeah, but, you know, I'm, I keep my focuses now on my, uh, student to come, uh, police officer, and I'm working hard as a student every day to start the police academy.

Uh, in the moment, I don't have, um, I don't have a time to prepare for a fight, but when I, I finished the whole thing, probably I fight again.

All right.

Well, thank you so much for your time, Anderson Spider Silva.

Check out the series on Paramount Plus.

Thank you so much for your time.