Alysa Liu Had Such an Adorable Reaction to Meeting Daniel Radcliffe at ‘Today’ Show

Alysa Liu quickly became one of the biggest stars in the world thanks to her gold medal winning Olympic performance in Milan last month.

Everyone is excited to meet the 20-year-old figure skater, even Harry Potter himself.

On Monday, Liu appeared on the Today Show, and so did actor Daniel Radcliffe, best known for portraying Harry Potter for over a decade. The two stars met backstage, and the Today Show’s social media crew caught the moment on camera, creating such an adorable moment between two fans.

Understandably, Liu could barely believe she was about to meet Radcliffe, but he met her energy as he quickly went in for a hug and jumped up and down celebrating her and her recent Olympic achievements. The duo then posed for a selfie with Liu’s gold medal, of course.

“You being you was the most joyful thing I’ve watched,” Radcliffe told Liu. It’s clear Liu made an impact on viewers all across the world, and the actor summed her influence up well.

This is a moment Liu, and possibly Radcliffe, will surely never forget.

