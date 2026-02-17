Alysa Liu Heading Into Free Skate With Confidence After Excellent Short Program

Alysa Liu finished third in Tuesday’s women’s short program, and will head into Thursday’s free skate program with a chance of winning her first individual Olympic medal.

Liu performed a nearly flawless routine on Tuesday to “Promise” by Laufey. She earned a score of 76.59 to sit behind Japan’s Ami Nakai (78.71) and Kaori Sakamoto (77.23).

After her routine, NBC spoke with Liu about how she’s able to keep her composure on the ice to produce such beautiful results. Liu gave insight into her mindset when she hits the ice, and she’ll be heading into Thursday with the same inspiring attitude.

“I’m really confident in myself, and even if I mess up and fall, that’s totally O.K., too,” Liu said on NBC. “I’m fine with any outcome, as long as I’m out there. And I am. There’s nothing to lose.”

“I do wish I was out there longer just to take in the moment some more.” -Alysa Liu#WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/LalqFjO8Cu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

Here’s a look at her stunning short program performance.

ABSOLUTELY FLAWLESS ALYSA. pic.twitter.com/FBmrpECyUK — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 17, 2026

Liu is the reigning World Champion in women’s figure skating. She earned her first Olympic medal in Team USA’s gold medal team event win last week. She could end a 20-year drought of no Americans medaling in the individual figure skating Olympic events if she reaches the podium on Thursday.

Liu’s American teammates Amber Glenn and Isabeau Levito will also compete on Thursday. Glenn was seen as a medal favorite until her short program routine’s score put her in 13th place after she failed to execute one of her jumps. Levito ended Tuesday in eighth place.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.