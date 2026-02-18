Amber Glenn Makes Light of Unfortunate Skating Mistake in Funny TikTok Post

Amber Glenn unfortunately finished in 13th place after the women’s figure skating short program event at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Tuesday because of failure to execute one of her jumps.

Glenn was understandably distraught as she skated off the ice after her routine, causing fans to worry about her mental well-being following the event. The American provided a small update on her Instagram story Tuesday night by sharing an uplifting meme. Glenn even joked about the mistake in a TikTok she posted on Wednesday. She seems to be handling the poor situation with stride.

Glenn posted the TikTok with a viral sound of her first looking happy about something, then looking defeated about the outcome. Here’s what the text read on the video:

“Landing my highest scoring 3Axel,” the first text read. “Messing up the last jump and getting it invalidated.”

Glenn added the caption “I’m coping well thanks for asking,” with a tongue out emoji. She’s definitely making light of a tough situation for herself.

Glenn has always been open up about her mental health struggles. She recently did an interview with USA Today’s Jordan Mendoza, sharing that she’s dealt with depression, anxiety and an eating disorder at points in her life. She shared that she “didn't want to be on this Earth anymore” at one point around 2015, when she debuted at the senior level at the U.S. figure skating championships. That was when she checked into a facility to receive treatment, and since, she’s seen much improvement in her confidence and drive.

The 26-year-old isn’t the first American skater to open up about mental health during these Games. Her Team USA teammate Ilia Malinin also made some major mistakes in the men’s individual competition, causing him to fail to medal after he was seen as the heavy gold favorite. He posted on social media about the “invisible battles” he was facing. The two young American skaters are shining a light on mental health struggles amongst Olympians, which is a brave and inspiring thing to do, especially because they’re difficult topics to open up about.

Glenn’s time at the Milan Cortina Olympics isn’t over yet—she will perform in the women’s free skate on Thursday. Her chances of medaling aren’t zero percent, but she would have to outscore most of her competition in order to reach the podium. Glenn scored 67.39 in the short program, while Japan’s Ami Nakai sits in first with a score of 78.71.

