Amber Glenn Shocked By Surprise Video From Very Famous New Fan
United States figure skater Amber Glenn has already had an eventful Winter Olympics. She captured a gold medal as a member of Team USA and is among several American medal hopefuls as women's singles continue on Tuesday.
Off the ice she's also had and then resolved a music copyright controversy and perhaps made a new friend along the way. And another musical choice may lead to another one with one of the biggest star in the industry.
Glenn, who will skate to Madonna's "Like A Prayer" during her program, was presented with a surprise during an interview when she was handed a video of the singer directing a message to the Olympian.
"I have to tell you I was blown away by it," Madonna said in the video. "You are an incredible skater. So strong, so beautiful, so brave. I can't imagine that you would not win. So I just want to say good luck, go get that gold."
Glenn's real-time reaction to hearing the pop icon hype her up was one of pure shock.
"Oh my god," the skater said. "I'm legitimately shaking. Oh my god. My queen, thank you so much. Thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. You are beautiful, stunning, amazing and you are an icon, a legend forever."
