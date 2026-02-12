Chloe Kim Wins Silver Medal in Halfpipe Final at 2026 Winter Olympics

Chloe Kim was so close to making Olympic history by becoming the first snowboarder to win three consecutive gold medals in the halfpipe. Kim ended up earning a silver medal on Thursday as South Korea’s Choi Ga-on ran away with the gold medal thanks to an impressive final run.

Kim’s score of 88 came from her first run during Thursday’s final as she gave a nearly flawless performance. She fell at the end of her second run, resulting in no improvement. Then, on her third and final run, Kim fell again. Ga-on had already beaten her 88 score at that point, solidifying the 17-year-old’s gold medal finish.

Here’s a look at Kim’s first run.

Chloe Kim FLIES to FIRST place through the first run in the halfpipe final! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WarlCqfuQu — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2026

Even though it wasn’t a gold medal finish for Kim, she still won her third Olympic medal in the halfpipe. It was a “passing of the torch” sort of moment for Kim as she hugged and celebrated Ga-on after the final run.

Kim had her family and boyfriend Myles Garrett in attendance to cheer her on. They sported jackets with her face on them from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics where she first won gold. Snoop Dogg also wore this jacket and rooted for her on the sidelines alongside Shaun White, who Kim was trying to tie with three gold medals, the most in snowboarding history.

Final women’s halfpipe standings

Gold medal: Goan Choi (KOR) – 90.25

Silver medal: Chloe Kim (USA) – 88

Bronze medal: Mitsuki Ono (JPN) – 85

