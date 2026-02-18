There was a dog on the course at the women's team cross-country free sprint on Wednesday. During the qualification race, a dog wandered onto the course and followed Croatia's Tena Hadzic and Argentina's Agustina Groetzner across the finish line.

None of the surrounding Olympians lost their cool, possibly from being so tired from recently skiing long distances. However, at least two people were absolutely delighted by the dog's appearance and that was the announcers who cracked up watching the replay.

"The biggest cheer of the day and its not for any of the skiers so far. That's true speed, down the finishing straight. Magnificent. Global wildlife, domesticated."

DOG ON THE COURSE AT OLYMPIC SKIING. 🚨



The late entry closes strong at the cross country finish line! pic.twitter.com/o4mO28tXXW — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Unfortunately, neither the dog nor Croatia or Argentina medaled in the event. Sweden took gold while Switzerland took silver and Germany captured bronze.

Though the true winner was the dog owner who probably felt as much stress and pressure as any Olympian this week as they watched their dog run onto the course in the middle of an actual Olympic event. This was absolutely the best case scenario in that situation. Imagine if the dog had cost someone a chance at their lifelong dream because he wanted pets.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated