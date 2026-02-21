Eileen Gu’s Final Event of 2026 Winter Olympics Is Postponed—Here’s How to Watch Her Chase Gold

Eileen Gu will have to wait to defend her gold medal in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final.

Initially scheduled for Saturday at 1:30 p.m. ET, the women’s halfpipe final was postponed due to snowy weather in Livigno, Italy. It was rescheduled for 4:30 a.m. ET Sunday, the final day of the 2026 Milan Cortina Games.

Gu announced the news to her 2.9 million followers on Instagram.

Eileen Gu will compete in the women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe on Sunday. | Eileen Gu / IG

Gu, who was born in San Francisco and studies at Stanford University, has competed internationally for China since 2019. Her mother, Yan Gu, is a first-generation Chinese immigrant.

Gu won three medals at the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing—a gold in big air and halfpipe and a silver in slopestyle. So far in 2026, the 22-year-old has won silver medals in both big air and slopestyle.

Her attempt to claim a sixth Olympic medal will have to wait for Sunday.

How to watch Eileen Gu compete for gold medal in women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final

Date: Sunday, Feb. 22

Time: 4:30 a.m. ET

TV/Streaming: Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Women’s freestyle skiing halfpipe final start list

Here are the 12 skiers who qualified Thursday for the final and the order they will compete in:

Kate Gray (Team USA) Yishan Liu (China) Mischa Thomas (New Zealand) Rachael Karker (Canada) Svea Irving (Team USA) Amy Fraser (Canada) Kexin Zhang (China) Eileen Gu (China) Indra Brown (Australia) Cassie Sharpe (Canada) Fanghui Li (China) Zoe Atkin (Great Britain)

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.