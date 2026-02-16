Eileen Gu Becomes Most-Decorated Female Freestyle Skier With Silver Medal Win
Eileen Gu added a fifth medal to her career Olympic count on Monday during the women’s freestyle big air event. Her score of 179 earned her a silver medal behind Canada’s Megan Oldham’s 180.75 points.
Gu entered Monday’s competition hoping to defend the gold medal she won in the 2022 Beijing Olympics. She is the only skier to win three medals in the same Games when she took home gold in big air and halfpipe as well as a silver in slopestyle in Beijing.
In the Milan Cortina Games, Gu has now captured two silver medals as she previously placed second in the slopestyle competition last week. She still can defend her gold in the halfpipe on Saturday, where she’s looking to win a sixth overall medal.
Gu was born and raised in the United States, but she competes for China, where her mother was born. Still, Gu has become a household name in skiing in the United States, especially after her historic run in 2022. In 2025, Gu was the fifth highest-paid female athlete in the world, according to Forbes, with an income of $23.1 million, with $23 million of it coming from sponsorships and brand deals off the slopes.
