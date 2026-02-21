Olympic Figure Skating Exhibition Gala Live Updates: Alysa Liu, Ilia Malinin Skate Again

The top figure skaters from the 2026 Winter Olympics will perform one last time at the Games during the exhibition gala on Saturday.

Among the stars that will be skating are Americans Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Amber Glenn and ice dance team Madison Chock and Evan Bates. The "Quad God" will skate for the first time since his two falls during the free skate last week cost him an individual medal. Meanwhile, Liu comes into the Gala after her dazzling free skate program to Donna Summer's "MacArthur Park" won her the gold medal on Thursday.

There will be no judging and there are no medals on the line, just another opportunity for these superb skaters to entertain as they have done throughout the Milan Cortina Games.

Follow along with Sports Illustrated’s live blog as the exhibition gala gets underway:

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated

Listen to SI’s Olympics podcast, Daily Rings, below or wherever you listen to podcasts.