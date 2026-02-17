French Men's Hockey Players Slam Own Federation for Suspending Defenseman After Fight

On Sunday, France defenseman Pierre Crinon attempted something familiar to generations of NHL players: a fight with Canada right wing Tom Wilson.

For this, he paid a steep price. In addition to his mandatory ejection under international rules, Crinon incurred a suspension for the remainder of the Olympics from his own federation. After the French lost 5–1 to Germany on Tuesday—securing their elimination from the Olympics—Crinon’s teammates rebuked the French Ice Hockey Federation for its suspension.

“We are a big family. When we come together, we come as brothers, and we just got rid of one of our brothers, so it’s a joke from the [French Olympic Committee],” goalie Antoine Keller said. “We need this player.”

Via Stephen Whyno of the AP, defenseman Hugo Gallet speculated that the federation’s suspension was a knock-on punishment for Crinon punching a player in league play in November.

“Honestly, it’s a little bit frustrating for our own federation to suspend him,” Gallet said via Whyno. “I’m behind him. We needed him. He is a big part of our team and they took a really good player from us.”

This was France’s first men’s hockey Olympics since Salt Lake City in 2002; it will serve as the host nation for the 2030 Games in the French Alps. France finished the tournament 0-4, losing to Switzerland, Czechia, the Canadians, and the Germans.

