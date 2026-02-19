Full History of Team USA Women’s Hockey vs. Canada Rivalry Ahead of Gold Medal Game

It all comes down to this.

After dominating in all six of their tilts at the 2026 Winter Olympics—four preliminary contests and two blowout wins in the playoff round—No. 1 Team USA women’s hockey has set the table for a matchup against No. 2 Canada in the gold medal game.

There have been eight women’s hockey competitions at the Winter Olympics since the event joined the Games in 1998. Seven of them—including this year—have been decided with a Team USA-Canada gold medal final.

Before the puck drops to decide the gold medal winner in 2026, here’s a look back at every U.S.-Canada matchup at the Olympics in women’s hockey—and who holds the edge.

Full history at Olympics in women’s hockey: Team USA vs. Canada

1998 Winter Olympics—Nagano, Japan

Feb. 14, 1998: Team USA 7, Canada 4

Feb. 17, 1998: Team USA 3, Canada 1 (🥇 gold medal game)

2002 Winter Olympics—Salt Lake City, Utah

Feb. 21, 2002: Canada 3, Team USA 2 (🥇 gold medal game)

2006 Winter Olympics—Torino, Italy

No Team USA-Canada games.

2010 Winter Olympics—Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Feb. 25, 2010: Canada 2, Team USA 0 (🥇 gold medal game)

2014 Winter Olympics—Sochi, Russia

Feb. 12, 2014: Canada 3, Team USA 2

Feb. 20, 2014: Canada 3, Team USA 2 (OT; 🥇 gold medal game)

2018 Winter Olympics—PyeongChang, South Korea

Feb. 15, 2018: Canada 2, Team USA 1

Feb. 22, 2018: Team USA 3, Canada 2 (shootout; 🥇 gold medal game)

2022 Winter Olympics—Beijing, China

Feb. 8, 2022: Canada 4, Team USA 2

Feb. 17, 2022: Canada 3, Team USA 2 (🥇 gold medal game)

2026 Winter Olympics—Milan Cortina, Italy

Feb. 10, 2026: Team USA 5, Canada 0

Feb. 19, 2026: 🥇 Gold medal game: Team USA vs. Canada—1:10 p.m. ET; USA Network

Summary

Entering the 2026 Milan Cortina gold medal game, Team USA women’s hockey has an all-time 4–7 record against Canada in the Olympics, and is 2–4 against Canada in past gold medal games.

All six previous Team USA-Canada gold medal games have been decided by two goals or less—and twice it has gone to a shootout and overtime.

Expect another nail-biter on Thursday.

Full history at Olympics in women’s hockey: List of medalists by year

1998 Winter Olympics—Nagano, Japan

Gold: Team USA 🇺🇸

Silver: Canada 🇨🇦

Bronze: Finland 🇫🇮

2002 Winter Olympics—Salt Lake City, Utah

Gold: Canada 🇨🇦

Silver: Team USA 🇺🇸

Bronze: Sweden 🇸🇪

2006 Winter Olympics—Torino, Italy

Gold: Canada 🇨🇦

Silver: Sweden 🇸🇪

Bronze: Team USA 🇺🇸

2010 Winter Olympics—Vancouver, B.C., Canada

Gold: Canada 🇨🇦

Silver: Team USA 🇺🇸

Bronze: Finland 🇫🇮

2014 Winter Olympics—Sochi, Russia

Gold: Canada 🇨🇦

Silver: Team USA 🇺🇸

Bronze: Switzerland 🇨🇭

2018 Winter Olympics—PyeongChang, South Korea

Gold: Team USA 🇺🇸

Silver: Canada 🇨🇦

Bronze: Finland 🇫🇮

2022 Winter Olympics—Beijing, China

Gold: Canada 🇨🇦

Silver: Team USA 🇺🇸

Bronze: Finland 🇫🇮

2026 Winter Olympics—Milan Cortina, Italy

Gold: TBD

Silver: TBD

Bronze: TBD

