How Many Countries Are at the Winter Olympics? Complete Breakdown of Nations

A huge multinational delegation will gather in Italy in February.
Patrick Andres|
A total of 91 nations sent athletes to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.
A total of 91 nations sent athletes to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. | Rob Schumacher-Imagn Images

A certain image of the Winter Olympics persists in the American imagination: a ski-fest ruled by Austrians and Norwegians, with occasional interludes dominated by other cold-weather nations.

It's true: the all-time Winter Olympic medal table is dominated by the Global North, and the Norwegians specifically have topped the medal table in each of the last three Games. However, the Olympic movement has made a concerted effort to promote the growth of winter sports in warmer-weather nations, which has galvanized slow progress toward the Winter Games resembling its more diverse Summer counterpart.

Here is a look at the projected national makeup of February's Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy—as well as a look at how that makeup has changed over the years.

The Official Count: Nations at Beijing 2022 and Milan Cortina 2026

The ’22 Games in Beijing included a total of 91 delegations, counting the Russian Olympic Committee—prohibited from using the Russian flag due to that country’s 2019 doping scandal.

The ’26 event is expected to include 86 delegations at the moment, not counting “Individual Neutral Athletes"—that is, Belarusian and Russian athletes who meet International Olympic Committee specifications following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022. In September, amid international speculation, the IOC indicated that Israel would be permitted to participate amid allegations that the nation is committing genocide in the Gaza Strip.

From Chamonix 1924 to today: How participation has evolved

When the Winter Olympics came into being in 1924 in the ski resort town of Chamonix, France, they were a small-scale affair. The host nation welcomed 15 other participants to the landmark event: Austria, Belgium, Canada, Czechoslovakia, Finland, Great Britain, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Norway, Poland, Sweden, Switzerland, the United States and Yugoslavia.

Since then, however, the Games have exploded in popularity. Here is a look at the evolution of the field over time, and some notable debutant nations in each edition.

SITE

YEAR

NUMBER OF COMPETING NATIONS

NOTABLE DEBUTANTS

Chamonix, France

1924

16

Canada, France, United States

St. Moritz, Switzerland

1928

25

Argentina, Germany, Japan

Lake Placid, N.Y.

1932

17

N/A

Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany

1936

28

Australia, Spain, Turkey

St. Moritz, Switzerland

1948

28

Chile, Denmark, South Korea

Oslo

1952

30

New Zealand, Portugal

Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy

1956

32

Bolivia, Iran, USSR

Squaw Valley (now Olympic Valley), Calif.

1960

30

South Africa

Innsbruck, Austria

1964

36

India, Mongolia, North Korea

Grenoble, France

1968

37

Morocco

Sapporo, Japan

1972

35

Philippines, Taiwan

Innsbruck, Austria

1976

37

Andorra, San Marino

Lake Placid, N.Y.

1980

37

China, Costa Rica, Cyprus

Sarajevo

1984

49

Egypt, Monaco, Puerto Rico

Calgary

1988

57

Guam, Jamaica, U.S. Virgin Islands

Albertville, France

1992

64

Algeria, Brazil, Ireland

Lillehammer, Norway

1994

67

Kazakhstan, Trinidad and Tobago, Ukraine

Nagano, Japan

1998

72

Azerbaijan, Kenya, Venezuela

Salt Lake City

2002

78

Cameroon, Hong Kong, Thailand

Turin, Italy

2006

80

Albania, Ethiopia, Madagascar

Vancouver

2010

82

Pakistan, Peru, Serbia

Sochi, Russia

2014

88

Paraguay, Tonga, Zimbabwe

Pyeongchang, South Korea

2018

93

Ecuador, Nigeria, Singapore

Beijing

2022

91

Haiti, Saudi Arabia

Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy

2026

91

Benin, Guinea-Bissau, United Arab Emirates

Where do Winter Olympians come from?

Due to climactic and financial constraints, Winter Olympians overwhelmingly come from cold-weather nations with deep winter-sports infrastructure.

Of the 10 most successful nations on the all-time Winter Olympic medal table, eight are European: Norway, Germany, Austria, the USSR, Sweden, Finland, Switzerland and the Netherlands. That the Norwegians lead the all-time medal table is particularly shocking, considering its population is just 5.6 million, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles when your country appears to have evolved over eons with skiing specifically in mind.

The two outliers in the top 10 are the United States (second) and Canada (fifth). Both countries have formidable infrastructure and have hosted multiple Games, although the Canadians’ success skews recent (they won a record 14 gold medals in Vancouver in 2010). Outside of Europe and North America, China, Japan and South Korea—all past hosts with cold-weather locales—rank in the top 25.

Success is scant elsewhere. Australia has 19 medals, more than three-quarters of which are in freestyle skiing and snowboarding. Kazakhstan has eight since the USSR’s dissolution, half in cross country skiing. New Zealand has six, North Korea two, and Uzbekistan one. Africa and Latin America are still seeking their first winter medals, and will send large nations such as Argentina, Brazil, Mexico, Morocco and Nigeria to Milan in search of glory.

How a country qualifies for the Winter Olympics

In order to qualify for either the Summer or Winter Olympics, an athlete must be a member of a national Olympic committee. Not every nation has one—notable countries without one include the Faroe Islands, Greenland, Macau, New Caledonia, and the Turks and Caicos.

Every sport’s qualification system is different. To name a few: hockey uses world rankings and a series of qualification tournaments; curling uses the results of recent world championships and a qualification tournament; alpine skiing uses the World Cup points list with quotas to prevent nations from sending more than 22 athletes; luge designates specific events as “Olympic qualification ranking events.”

Quotas are crucial for helping bolster winter sports in nations without winter sports infrastructure (they are used liberally in the Summer Games as well). It is with the help of this system that three nations will make their Winter Olympic debuts.

New and debuting nations in 2026

Benin will send alpine skier Nathan Tchibozo (formerly a representative of Togo), Guinea-Bissau will send Utah-trained alpine skier Winston Tang and the United Arab Emirates will send alpine skiers Alexander Astridge (who learned to ski in a Dubai shopping center) and Piera Hudson (formerly of New Zealand). None of these countries have previously sent a representative to the Winter Olympics.

Excitement in these nations is high. Benin’s Olympic committee went to great lengths to tout their achievement in a press release, while the FIS highlighted Astridge’s unique upbringing. Because the Olympics tend to attract a human-interest audience beyond sports fans, look for these stories to receive media coverage in the United States and elsewhere.

Why some nations sit out the Winter Olympics

The most formidable barrier to Winter Olympic participation is winter itself—which countries have it, and which countries don’t. For this reason, more than 40% of all National Olympic Committees have never sent delegations to the Winter Games. Some of the more high-profile nations never to compete include Cuba, the Dominican Republic, Indonesia, Qatar and Vietnam.

In a few rare cases, the circumstances preventing countries from competing are neither climactic nor economic but political. Greenland, for instance, is a recognized member of the International Biathlon Union but not of the International Olympic Committee—ergo a Greenlandic biathlete could not compete in the Winter Olympics under their flag.

Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

