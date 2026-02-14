Fans Loved What Ilia Malinin Did After Brutal Finish in Men’s Figure Skating Final
American superstar Ilia Malinin missed out on his chance for individual Olympic glory on Friday night when he stunningly placed eighth in the men’s free skate final at the Milan Cortina Games.
Malinin entered Friday’s competition as the clear favorite holding a roughly five-point lead, but he suffered two falls and made other uncharacteristic errors that led to him tumbling down the scoreboard and off the podium.
Malinin was understandably emotional after his disappointing skate and looked upset with himself—he had, after all, just put together one of his worst career performances when it mattered the most on the sport’s biggest stage. Any athlete would’ve wanted to get away from the press and privately gather their thoughts and feelings, but Malinin was pulled almost immediately for an interview with NBC after the winners were announced.
Given the high emotions of the moment, Malinin could have brushed off the mic or given curt responses, but he instead took the time to thoughtfully answer each of the reporter’s questions.
Fans thought it was an incredibly mature move from the 21-year-old:
What Ilia Malinin Said About His Brutal Olympic Performance in Men’s Singles
As for what Malinin said in his interview, the American star admitted the intense pressure of the Olympics may have gotten to him.
“It was a weird feeling just going into the program, I just had so many thoughts and memories flooding ... I think it may have overwhelmed a little bit,” Malinin said. “Just the pressure of especially being that Olympic gold medal hopeful, it’s just something I can’t control now.”
Malinin also went into some depth about his free skate program specifically and where it all went wrong. Per his routine, Malinin was meant to perform his signature move, the quad axel, on his second jump of his program, but he pulled out of it and just did a single axel instead.
“I wouldn’t say it necessarily threw me off,” Malinin said, when asked about missing the quad axel. “I knew I didn’t need a perfect program. I still could have had a really good skate. But then more mistakes happened. I don’t know exactly what it was specifically — I’m still trying to understand. So I don’t really have a clear answer yet.”
He also spoke about the positives from his final performance, despite failing to medal in Milan:
“Well, putting all the negatives aside, the atmosphere was really incredible,” said Malinin. “The support — honestly, even with that skate — the crowd never stopped cheering. They were supporting me the whole time, and that really meant a lot.”
When probed about when exactly his skate started to go awry, Malinin said he was still processing it and needed more time to reflect.
“It’s not a pleasant feeling, and I’m still trying to understand exactly what happened. But it’s done. I can’t change the outcome,” continued Malinin. “Of course, a lot of people would go back and change it if they could. My life has had a lot of ups and downs, and in that moment, everything just felt very overwhelming. I honestly didn’t know how to handle it.”
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Kristen Wong is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. She has been a sports journalist since 2020. Before joining SI in November 2023, Wong covered four NFL teams as an associate editor with the FanSided NFL Network and worked as a staff writer for the brand’s flagship site. Outside of work, she has dreams of running her own sporty dive bar.Follow kriscwong