Is Russia at the 2026 Winter Olympics? Understanding the Ban & What It Means

When the 2026 Winter Olympics kick off in Milan Cortina in February, Russia will once again be on the outside looking in.

Long considered a formidable powerhouse for figure skating, ice hockey and other winter sports, Russia will be sitting out another Olympics event, which means hundreds of Russian athletes won’t be able to compete under their country’s flag. They can, however, still compete with a few caveats.

Here’s everything you need to know about Russia’s current standing with the Olympics.

Why Russia is Banned From 2026 Winter Olympics

Russia cannot compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics as a country. The International Olympic Committee (IOC) suspended the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) in October 2023 due to their ‘22 invasion of Ukraine. Following the invasion, the IOC imposed sanctions against Russia, one of which removed funding and, crucially, the right to send athletes to the Olympic Games.

Until the IOC lifts the suspension, the Russian Olympic Committee cannot send anyone to the Games. This applies even if the war in Ukraine ends before the start of the 2026 Winter Games.

Russian athletes have not competed under their country’s flag at a Winter Olympics since 2014. That year, the nation hosted the Games in Sochi that were marred by a doping controversy.

In an effort to remain inclusive, the IOC has allowed Russian athletes to gradually return to the Games provided they compete under a neutral banner, and that they pass a strict vetting process.

“We also spoke about the Independent Neutral Athletes (AINs). This will be nothing new,” IOC President Kirsty Coventry said at a press conference, via Reuters. “The Executive board will take the exact same approach that was done in Paris (2024 Olympics). Nothing has changed.”

How Russian Athletes Can Still Compete at 2026 Winter Olympics

Russian athletes who qualify for the Games are still allowed to compete at the 2026 Winter Olympics under a neutral flag.

These athletes, officially given the designation of “Individual Neutral Athletes (AINs),” must go through a vetting process conducted by the Individual Neutral Athlete Eligibility Review Panel (AINERP). The panel will assess each athlete’s eligibility by determining whether they have any links to the Russian military or if they actively support the war in Ukraine. (For instance, if they are under contract with Russian national security agencies.) If so, they will be banned.

Russian athletes who meet the requirements will be invited by the IOC to take part in the 2026 Winter Games as AINs. The same applies to Belarusian athletes, as Belarus has served as a staging ground for the invasion of Ukraine.

Furthermore, eligible athletes are prohibited from wearing Russian symbols or colors. The AIN symbol and flag—a white circle inscribed with “AIN” on a teal background—will be used instead. The rules also apply to national anthems: the Olympic anthem will be played instead during their medal ceremonies.

It’s also important to note that Russians will not be allowed to compete in team sports, like hockey. This means that Alexander Ovechkin and other Russian NHL hockey stars won’t get to play in Milan.

Fifteen Russians competed as AINs in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Mirra Andreeva and Diana Shnaida won a silver medal in women’s doubles tennis, marking the first and only medal for any Russian athlete in the Paris Games.

History of the Russian Olympic Committee

You might have heard about the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC). Before Russia invaded Ukraine, the ROC represented athletes from the country in previous Games but shares a tenuous history with the Olympics in light of Russia’s massive doping controversy and recent conflicts.

In 2017, Russia was formally banned from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics following the IOC’s three-year investigation into the country’s years-long and state-backed doping scandal. However, it was decided that Russian athletes could still compete in the Games under the name of “Olympic Athletes From Russia (OARs).” Similar to AINs, athletes wore a neutral uniform, and the Olympic anthem was played during their medal ceremonies.

In 2018, after Russian athletes passed their anti-doping tests for the Winter Olympics, the ROC was reinstated. Russian athletes participated in the Olympics under the ROC in the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo and the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing.

Notably, Russian’s ice hockey players competing as OARs took home gold at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and they won silver four years later in Beijing. Russian athletes won 17 medals in ‘18, 71 medals in ‘20, and 32 medals in ‘22.

Then in 2023, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the ROC announced it plans to incorporate sports organizations in occupied Ukranian regions. The IOC stated the move violated the Olympic Charter and suspended the ROC indefinitely.

Will Russia participate in the Olympics in 2028?

TBD.

Russia appears hopeful they will be let back into the Olympics as soon as 2028 for the Los Angeles Games, but it’s unclear exactly where the IOC currently stands.

“An important event we all are striving for is the 2028 Olympic Summer Games, which will be held in the USA. We are preparing to participate in full composition,” ROC chairman Mikhail Degtyaryov said in September. “... We are one of nine countries to have hosted both Winter and Summer Olympic Games. Under the national flag, Russia has achieved brilliant victories. ... We will maintain a full-fledged course for a return to international sports. For the younger generation, Olympic champions, world champions are guiding stars.”

IOC president Kirsty Coventry said last June she plans to set up a task force to review the IOC’s policy relating to athletes from countries involved in wars, but didn’t say much else on Russia potentially being reinstated in the Games in the future.

More on Sports Illustrated