Kenny Albert Had Iconic Call of Megan Keller’s Gold-Medal Winning Goal for Team USA

For the nearly three decades that women’s hockey has been contested at the Olympics, Canada and the United States have been locked in unending war. On Thursday, the Americans won the latest battle.

After trailing 1–0 for most of the gold-medal contest, the United States topped the Canadians 2–1 in overtime on an incredible goal from defenseman Megan Keller. As special as the goal was, it was made even more iconic by NBC announcer Kenny Albert’s dramatic call.

“Nice move! Cuts to the net!” Albert said as Keller bore down on the goal. “SCORE! Megan Keller the overtime hero! The United States wins gold in Milan!”

"Nice move! Cuts to the net! SCOOOOORE! MEGAN KELLER, THE OVERTIME HERO! THE UNITED STATES WINS GOLD IN MILAN!"



Kenny Albert with the call. 🏒🚨🇺🇸🥇🎙️pic.twitter.com/pz2aGCvI3o — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 19, 2026

Albert, 58, has handled hockey play-by-play duties for every Winter Olympics since Salt Lake City, in addition to calling various Summer Olympic sports as well. This call will likely rank among his most famous.

The Americans have now won three women’s hockey gold medals—in Nagano, Japan, in 1998, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in 2018, and in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy in 2026. They’ve won four silvers and a bronze in the event as well.

As for Keller, she adds to a personal trophy case that already includes Olympic gold, Olympic silver, six world golds, and three world silvers.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated