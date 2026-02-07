Mikaela Shiffrin’s Full Schedule of Events for 2026 Winter Olympics

Mikaela Shiffrin, widely considered the greatest alpine skier of all time, will race in three events at the Milan Cortina Olympics. She raced in six events in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, coming home without a medal.

This time, she will race in her signature events of slalom and giant slalom, plus team combined. The 30-year-old star has three Olympic medals—her first was gold in slalom in Sochi as an 18-year-old in 2014, becoming the youngest slalom champion in Olympic history. She followed that up with two medals in PyeongChang four years later: gold in giant slalom and silver in the combined.

She hopes to return to the podium in Milan Cortina, focusing her competition following two crashes and subsequent injuries since her last Olympics appearance. With a focused approach in 2026, U.S. head coach Paul Kristofic says the trimmed load of events will only help Shiffrin in Milan Cortina.

“You can get spread very thin when you’re chasing after multiple disciplines between speed and tech,” Kristofic said via the Associated Press. “So often your preparation gets compromised because you need to prioritize one or the other. So ultimately you run out of time to really prepare yourself to 100% be on point in your key disciplines.

“So I think that narrowed focus has helped her stay on point with what she’s trying to get done. And that was certainly the plan coming into these Olympics.”

The alpine skiing legend has 71 of her record 108 World Cup wins in the slalom event, adding 22 victories in giant slalom—her two signature events where she will compete in Milan Cortina. In team combined, Shiffrin and teammate Breezy Johnson are the reigning world champions.

Ahead of Shiffrin kicking off her fourth Olympic Games, here’s the list of events the greatest alpine skier of all time where participate in and where you can catch the action:

Mikaela Shiffrin Winter Olympics Events

Shiffrin is set to compete in three events at the 2026 Winter Games, beginning with women’s team combined on Feb. 10 before giant slalom and slalom—the two events where she has won gold previously.

At the 2022 Beijing Olympics, she competed in all six alpine skiing events, but failed to make the podium, providing extra motivation to medal and compete for her third gold medal this year. “I don’t want Beijing to be a reason that I'm scared of the Olympics. And for the past few years, it has been a little bit,” she said in an interview with Olympics.com.

Here’s a list of the events where Shiffrin is slated to compete in her aim to medal for the first time since PyeongChang in 2018:

Date Time Event Feb. 10 8 a.m. ET Women’s team combined slalom Feb. 15 4 a.m. ET Women’s giant slalom run 1 Feb. 15 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s giant slalom run 2 Feb. 18 4 a.m. ET Women’s slalom run 1 Feb. 18 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s slalom run 2

How to Watch Mikaela Shiffrin at 2026 Winter Olympics

Here’s NBC’s full list of events where Shiffrin is scheduled to compete at the Milan Cortina Games:

Date Time Event Channel/Streaming Feb. 10 8 a.m. ET Women’s team combined slalom USA Network, Peacock Feb. 15 4 a.m. ET Women’s giant slalom run 1 USA Network, Peacock Feb. 15 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s giant slalom run 2 NBC, Peacock Feb. 18 4 a.m. ET Women’s slalom run 1 USA Network, Peacock Feb. 18 7:30 a.m. ET Women’s slalom run 2 USA Network, Peacock

NBC owns the broadcast rights for this year’s Winter Games, so many events will be aired on the network’s flagship station nationwide. USA Network will host overflow programming from NBC, while events can also be streamed on Peacock.

