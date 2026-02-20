Polish Speedskater Kamila Sellier Struck In Face By Opponent’s Blade

Polish short-track speedskater Kamila Sellier was cut below the eye by an opponent’s blade during the women’s 1500-meter race on Friday.

Sellier, 25, was struck near the eye during a crash involving American skater Kristen Santos-Griswold and Italy’s Ariana Fontana, leaving blood on the ice at the Milan Cortina Game. The race was paused as Sellier received medical attention and was immobilized before being stretchered off. Sellier gave a thumbs up as she exited the ice.

A member of the Polish coaching staff told CBC’s Devin Heroux he believes she suffered a facial fracture. According to The Associated Press, she received stitches on site before being taken to the hospital.

Santos-Griswold was penalized for an illegal lane pass which contributed to the accident and will not move on to the semifinals. The semifinals and final in the women’s 1500 meters will also take place on Friday.

