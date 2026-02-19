Quinn Hughes Had Such an Honest Answer to How He Felt After Scoring Heroic Goal for Team USA

Quinn Hughes scored the biggest goal of his life on Wednesday as his drilled a perfect wrist shot that clanked off the post and into the net 3:27 into overtime, giving Team USA a thrilling 2-1 win over Sweden and setting up a date with Slovakia in the semifinals.

Hughes, a 26-year-old defenseman who plays professionally for the Minnesota Wild, sent his teammates into hysterics with an absolutely beautiful goal that he will never forget.

Here's how that game-winning moment played out:

QUINN HUGHES! USA WINS! 🦅 pic.twitter.com/WxbCRKxPiO — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) February 18, 2026

Moments after the game Hughes explained how he felt when he saw the puck find the back the net.

"Just a relief," he told NBC News' Greg Rosenstein. "Just really enjoy being here with this group and the guys and trying to extend it as long as we can."

Quinn Hughes spoke with @NBCNews immediately after scoring the OT game-winner against Sweden in the Olympics. pic.twitter.com/7SwdPl15Xk — Greg Rosenstein (@grosenstein) February 18, 2026

Hughes then spoke about how powerful it has been to play for Team USA and to represent his country at the Winter Games.

"It’s special," he said. "I love the U.S. It’s the greatest country in the world so I’m happy to represent it here with these guys and it’s really special."

Here's another look at his game-winner and how fired up his teammates were:

Quinn Hughes's NHL career

Hughes was selected No. 7 overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Vancouver Canucks. In 2023 he was named captain of the team and held that honor until he was dealt to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster trade in December of 2025.

Hughes, who is in his eighth season in the NHL, has scored 64 goals and dished out 402 assists in his NHL career. His best year came in 2023-24 when he scored 17 goals and had 75 assists. He's a two-time NHL All-Star.

