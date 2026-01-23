Ryan Wedding, Olympic Snowboarder Turned Accused Drug Lord, Arrested

Ryan Wedding, a former Olympic snowboarder who is alleged by the FBI to have run a sophisticated multinational drug operation and orchestrated murders, has been arrested in Mexico, according to a Friday morning report from Mike Balsamo, Alanna Durkin Richer, and Eric Tucker of the AP.

Wedding, 44, was on the FBI’s 10 Most Wanted Fugitives list. He previously served four years in prison for attempting to buy cocaine from a government informant.

Born in Thunder Bay, Ontario, Wedding competed in the parallel giant slalom at the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, finishing 24th.

The U.S. Justice Department charged the Canadian national in 2024 with “leading a transnational organized crime group that engaged in cocaine trafficking and murder, including of innocent civilians” and ordering three murders. In November, the United States increased the reward for information leading his arrest from $10 million to $15 million.

Per the AP, FBI director Kash Patel will announce Wedding’s arrest at a press conference Friday.

