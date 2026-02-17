Scott Hanson Had Best Live Reaction to Elana Meyers Taylor's Thrilling Gold Medal Win
Elana Meyers Taylor became one of the best stories for Team USA in the Milan Cortina Games when she won the gold medal in monobob on Monday.
The 41-year-old mother of two was rightfully emotional after the win as she realized all of her years of hard work had paid off with the biggest honor in her sport. She clinched the win when Germany's Laura Nolte, who led after the first, second, and third runs, fell just short in the fourth and final run and took silver.
Scott Hanson, who is best known for his weekly hosting duties on NFL RedZone during football season, has been calling the action on NBC's GoldZone during the Winter Olympics and he had a priceless reaction when Meyers Taylor clinched the gold medal. First he walked around the studio raising his arms and pumping his fists while yelling "Oh yeah!" Then he declared: "Best moment of the Games for Team USA. Best moment so far."
Here's that awesome moment:
Hanson was right, it's hard to find a better moment for Team USA than that one.
Here was Meyers Taylor's reaction when she realized she had just won gold.
Making the event even better for Team USA was that Meyers Taylor's teammate, Kaillie Humphries, took the bronze.
Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.Follow anezbitt