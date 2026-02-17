Scott Hanson Had Best Live Reaction to Elana Meyers Taylor's Thrilling Gold Medal Win

Elana Meyers Taylor became one of the best stories for Team USA in the Milan Cortina Games when she won the gold medal in monobob on Monday.

The 41-year-old mother of two was rightfully emotional after the win as she realized all of her years of hard work had paid off with the biggest honor in her sport. She clinched the win when Germany's Laura Nolte, who led after the first, second, and third runs, fell just short in the fourth and final run and took silver.

Scott Hanson, who is best known for his weekly hosting duties on NFL RedZone during football season, has been calling the action on NBC's GoldZone during the Winter Olympics and he had a priceless reaction when Meyers Taylor clinched the gold medal. First he walked around the studio raising his arms and pumping his fists while yelling "Oh yeah!" Then he declared: "Best moment of the Games for Team USA. Best moment so far."

Here's that awesome moment:

Gold Zone was PUMPED after the Monobob gold. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/8KImzUwb83 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 17, 2026

Hanson was right, it's hard to find a better moment for Team USA than that one.

Here was Meyers Taylor's reaction when she realized she had just won gold.

Elana Meyers Taylor's GOLDEN reaction says it all. 💛🥇 #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/5gU3MItPN5 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 17, 2026

Making the event even better for Team USA was that Meyers Taylor's teammate, Kaillie Humphries, took the bronze.

More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated