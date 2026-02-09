Swiss Freestyle Skier Hits Awesome Superwoman Celebration

Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the freeski slopestyle competition at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday, holding off China's Eileen Gu in the event for the second straight Winter Olympics.

Gremaud knew she had won before she took her third run, which meant she got to celebrate. She did this by tying a Swiss flag around her neck like a cap and then hitting what's being described as a Superwoman pose as she caught big air off the final jump.

With #WinterOlympics GOLD guaranteed after her second of three runs, Mathilde Gremaud knew how to celebrate. 🥇 pic.twitter.com/K6MqDUoZ0H — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 9, 2026

Gremaud now has two gold medals in slopestyle to go along with a silver from the 2018 Winter Olympics. She also won a Bronze in the big air event in Beijing four years ago. Gu, who was born in the United States, but competes for China, won gold in that event.

Qualification for the big air event at the Milan Cortina Games will take place on Valentine's Day. Both Gremaud and Gu will ski in that event and then Gu will later compete in the halfpipe.

