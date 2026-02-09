Swiss Freestyle Skier Hits Awesome Superwoman Celebration
Mathilde Gremaud won gold in the freeski slopestyle competition at the Milan Cortina Games on Monday, holding off China's Eileen Gu in the event for the second straight Winter Olympics.
Gremaud knew she had won before she took her third run, which meant she got to celebrate. She did this by tying a Swiss flag around her neck like a cap and then hitting what's being described as a Superwoman pose as she caught big air off the final jump.
Gremaud now has two gold medals in slopestyle to go along with a silver from the 2018 Winter Olympics. She also won a Bronze in the big air event in Beijing four years ago. Gu, who was born in the United States, but competes for China, won gold in that event.
Qualification for the big air event at the Milan Cortina Games will take place on Valentine's Day. Both Gremaud and Gu will ski in that event and then Gu will later compete in the halfpipe.
More Winter Olympics on Sports Illustrated
Stephen Douglas is a senior writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has worked in media since 2008 and now casts a wide net with coverage across all sports. Douglas spent more than a decade with The Big Lead and previously wrote for Uproxx and The Sporting News. He has three children, two degrees and one now unverified Twitter account.Follow Stephen_Douglas